IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

IHIT investigating woman killed in Abbotsford assault

Abbotsford Police have suspect in custody after responding to assault in progress

A 45-year-old woman was killed in Abbotsford Thursday, at an address where police had been called for an assault in progress.

Abbotsford Police said the assault took place at a home in the 2900 block of Eastview Street, at 4:44 p.m.

The woman died at the scene.

They said a 48-year-old man has been arrested, and that he was known to the woman. They added that they believe the public is not at risk.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit has determined this as a homicide and have passed this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

READ MORE: Chilliwack teacher suspended after 'crossing personal boundaries' with students

IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Shane MacKichan/Black Press Media)

