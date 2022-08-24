IHIT releases identity of victim in fatal stabbing incident in Mission

26-year old David Leggat was killed on Monday, three men have been arrested

The victim in Monday’s (Aug. 22) fatal stabbing in Mission has been identified as 26-year old David Leggat. / IHIT Photo

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of Monday’s fatal stabbing in Mission as 26-year old David Leggat.

IHIT released the victim’s name in an effort to advance their investigation.

The police consider this to be an isolated incident and three men have already been arrested.

On Aug. 22, at 3:36 p.m, Mission RCMP responded to a report of a man suffering from life-threatening injuries resulting from a stabbing in the 7200 block of Park Street and Logan Avenue, close to the Mission Bottle Depot and Centex Mission Gas Station.

RCMP blocked off the gas station with police tape and officers were on scene talking to potential witnesses.

There were several people crying nearby.

Shortly after police received the call, Mission RCMP arrested a male in relation to the homicide. On Aug. 23, two other men were arrested in relation to the homicide.

At this time, no charges have been laid. A residence in Mission is currently being held, pending a search warrant.

“We urge anyone who knew Mr. Leggat to speak with police,” said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “Witnesses are asked to contact IHIT or attend the Mission RCMP Detachment.”

IHIT is also asking that any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video who attended the area between 1 and 4 p.m. or anyone who has any information regarding the incident, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

 

Mission RCMP and IHIT members investigate Monday’s fatal stabbing incident. / Shane McKichen photo

Mission RCMP speak with potential witnesses after a fatal stabbing in Mission on Aug. 22. / Kevin Mills Photo

