IHIT releases name of victim in Abbotsford homicide investigation

Investigators looking for more information relating to death of 61-year-old Jeevan Sull

Jeevan Singh Sull, 61, of Abbotsford was injured on March 3, 2021 and died on March 14. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released his name on March 21 and appealed to the public for more information on what they believe was a targeted attack. (Submitted/IHIT)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released the name of a victim in a homicide investigation in Abbotsford.

The announcement was made Sunday morning, along with an appeal for more information from the public in the death of Jeevan Singh Sull, 61. Sull was from Abbotsford.

On March 3, 2021, Sull was injured and taken to hospital by paramedics after someone made a hang-up to 911. The incident took place in the 32000 block of Slocan Drive in Abbotsford. IHIT says Sull succumbed to his injuries on March 14, which is when they took over the investigation.

“IHIT has been working closely with the Abbotsford Police Department and the BC Coroner’s Service to gather evidence and complete priority tasks,” says Detective Lara Jansen from IHIT. “This is believed to be an isolated incident between parties known to each other, however IHIT is appealing for witnesses.”

They believe there may be dash cam footage, CCTV or witnesses with other information in the case. They did not release what happened to Sull to or how he died.

“We are urging anyone who was in the 32000 block of Slocan Drive on March 3, 2021 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to contact IHIT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPs (8477).

