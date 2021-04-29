In-person instead of online: how a Langley business is bucking the trend

Langley’s Glow Gardens is setting up local pop-up curbside garden centres throughout B.C. and Alberta and BC in the spring of 2020 (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Throughout this past year, many businesses have been pivoting to online sales amid COVID-19 restrictions.

A recent report from financial services company Square found that 61 per cent of Canadian businesses are now selling online, up from 41 per cent a year ago.

But there are exceptions.

One Langley business is thriving by pivoting in the opposite direction – from online to in-person sales.

Glow Gardens, has moved to interact face-to-face with customers, through masks, by setting up local pop-up curbside garden centres throughout B.C. and Alberta in the spring of 2020.

“With people spending so much time at home, there’s increased interest in home improvement, and with the warmer weather, Canadians are starting to turn their attention to their outdoor spaces,” said Daryl Driegen, director of operations for Glow Gardens.

“And when it comes to plants and flowers, people really want to be hands-on with their selections, so they can be sure to get the exact colour and shape they’re looking for.”

Demand for plants and flowers has never been higher.

Driegen indicates overall wholesale sales are up about 15 per cent over past years on “in-garden” items ( such as starters that amateur gardeners can plant themselves), with hanging basket sales up 20 to 25 per cent.

Demand for vegetable plants is also up over 20 percent.

Continuing to ride the wave of the so-called nesting phenomenon, Glow Gardens is expanding their offerings this year with seven locations in Alberta and seven in BC.

While setting up multiple retail locations would normally be an enormous undertaking, for Glow Gardens, the shift was made simple thanks in part to Square, which the nursery uses for both its wholesale and retail endeavours.

The company already used Square hardware for its annual Christmas sales events, and were able to deploy them for their spring pop-ups when the pandemic began. They continue to operate their online store using Square.

