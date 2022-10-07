IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP COUNCILLOR RACE: Brit Gardner

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Brit Gardner is running for councillor in Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Brit Gardner

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Communications/advocacy, age 33

Fort Langley resident who recently moved back

I grew up in the Township of Langley, surrounded by thriving ecosystems, and a strong community of neighbours and extended family members who built their lives here.

I attended County Line Elementary, Aldergrove Community Secondary, and the University of the Fraser Valley.

I have worked as the chief of staff at an impact investing fund in New York, in communications and PR for various teams and organizations, and currently, at a family law firm while raising my three children.

I’ve been an active volunteer for many community groups.

I will be a strong voice on council for building complete, livable, sustainable communities for the next generation to enjoy. I will support the transportation we need, including cycling infrastructure and community rail.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085834233041

Twitter: @bngard

Website: britgardner.org

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes. Housing affordability affects everyone, and rather than wait for other levels of government to address it, we should use our municipal powers of zoning, permitting, and approvals to insist upon it.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes. Response times are critical to saving lives, and depend on fully staffed and well placed facilities for our first responders to work out of.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes. A fair residential tax rate should be set and indexed to inflation. Residential tax payers should not be subsidizing the burdens of development any more than they already are.

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

Yes. But only if we are reducing the overall footprint of development with smart planning, and preserving and increasing our green spaces and tree canopy.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

Yes. Unless we start adequately capturing the land value increases created by up- zoning, infrastructure investments, and new development, people will be priced out of their communities.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

No. Taking policing on municipally would come at a significant cost to taxpayers, which I do not believe there is currently an appetite for.

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No. It is clear that we need a better deal from development to pay for the amenities that our communities require, such as recreation centres and public parks.

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes. We need a fair, transparent, and streamlined approval process. Developments that meet the rules and requirements of our official community plans should not be held up by unnecessary delays.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Langley Advance Times readers have repeatedly told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Langley make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in the Langley Advance Times print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvancetimes.com.

