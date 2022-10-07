IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP COUNCILLOR RACE: Carlos Suarez Rubio

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Carlos Suarez Rubio is running for councillor in Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Carlos Suarez Rubio

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Business owner/entrepreneur, age 41

Langley resident who’s lived in the community 5 years

I am both a Colombian citizen and a Canadian citizen.

Like Apostle Paul, I am proud of both and lobby for politics in both countries within my limits.

I was born in a family of three, with two sisters, and I being the youngest.

Raised in a traditional Roman Catholic family, my parents taught me that family and faith are the main elements in life.

I moved to Canada since 01/05/2002, and have being working in the private sector and studying.

I am looking into the future four years, being in council and also completing my masters at TWU, in leadership and business.

I am also a husband of an amazing lady and a father of one – our precious Sophie Marie.

Twitter: @csurubio

Instagram: @csurubio

Phone: 604-345-9523

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes. It will be great to set a target for 40% of developments that are set to rent to own, 20 % co- op housing, and the rest senior rentals set at an affordable price; funded up to 30 percent by the federal government, and 30 percent by the provincial government. In this way, rental programs can be set to fit the needs of our low-income seniors.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes. We need to bring more entertainment and more ways of revenue.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes. The word came to me, that we need more full-time careers in the different town halls. We are not well prepared for emergencies requiring immediate action in seconds.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes. The matter of property taxes needs to be reviewed and reduced.

I am bringing a program that encourages residents of the Township to use only one car a week if the family owns three or two during the week.

By doing this, the Township can reward the residents by reducing their property taxes.

The target is to reduce CO2 and encourage the residents to invest in electric cars. The limit reduction on their property taxes can be up to $1,000 a year.

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

No.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes. The infrastructure for cycling needs plenty of investment. Our current roads are not designed nor do they allow cyclists to be honoured. The risk for cyclists with so many rude drivers is greater day by day.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

No. I won’t say so at this point. However, it will with the sky train.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

Yes. It will be a great Idea. The RCMP is abused by federal needs, and it is not fully accountable to the municipality as was intended by the Lord Durham report to empower the municipality and the provinces. To reduce federal power locally, we need municipal policing. Especially if Ottawa is governed by a corrupt tyrant. The RCMP may have great training, units and experience, but all we need is their intelligence and information. The so famous contract called cops on a box, in the end, is more expensive and less efficient than having our own municipal policing that can be less corrupt and more transparent for local needs and fully accountable to the municipality. I hope both the city of Langley and the Township will realize this hopefully sooner than later.

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No. We need a greater number of parks and forests in the township. This is my intent and desire to run for council, to protect and lobby for more green zones and forests that can be legally recognized as heritage zones of the township and be untouchable.

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes. Efficiency in government is necessary and local residents shall demand it.

