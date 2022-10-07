IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP COUNCILLOR RACE: James Delorme

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

James Delorme is running for councillor in Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

James Delorme

RUNNING WITH ELEVATE LANGLEY

Abbotsford resident

James Delorme is passionate about the Fraser Valley.

He wants to bring his lifetime experience in community building, connecting people and expanding economic opportunity to the Township of Langley, including local First Nations in the experience.

Prior to this, he spent many years on the BC coast as Chief of Klahoose First Nation.

His profile and mandates were to support economic development, social impact and capacity building for Indigenous people.

Delorme loves Langley and its strong sense of community. He has worked with the Kwantlen, Matsqui, Sumas and other First Nations in the area and believes he can be the bridge between the regional Indigenous people and local government, representing and advocating for First Nations while engaging in a collaborative spirit with all interest groups.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Yes.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

••••••••

EDITOR’S NOTE: James Delorme did not chose to participate by providing information for this candidate package.

••••••••

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

