Industrial accident cuts power to more than 1,600 in Langley this hour

More than 1,600 customers of BC Hydro were left without power Tuesday, July 7, 2020 around 3 p.m. as a result of what the utility described as an industrial accident. (BC Hydro graphic)

More than 1,600 BC Hydro customers were left without power Tuesday afternoon (July 7) as a result of what the utility described as an industrial accident.

Reported shortly after 3 p.m. power was out in an area south of the Langley Bypass, east of Landmark Way, north of 52nd Avenue and west of Eastleigh Crescent.

A crew was on-site, but there was no estimated time as yet when service might be restored.

More details as they become available.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langleypower outages