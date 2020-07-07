More than 1,600 customers of BC Hydro were left without power Tuesday, July 7, 2020 around 3 p.m. as a result of what the utility described as an industrial accident. (BC Hydro graphic)

Industrial accident cuts power to more than 1,600 in Langley this hour

BC Hydro crews are on scene

More than 1,600 BC Hydro customers were left without power Tuesday afternoon (July 7) as a result of what the utility described as an industrial accident.

Reported shortly after 3 p.m. power was out in an area south of the Langley Bypass, east of Landmark Way, north of 52nd Avenue and west of Eastleigh Crescent.

A crew was on-site, but there was no estimated time as yet when service might be restored.

More details as they become available.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Langleypower outages

