Industrial accident cuts power to more than 1,600 in Langley this hour

More than 1,600 BC Hydro customers were left without power Tuesday afternoon (July 7) as a result of what the utility described as an industrial accident.
Reported shortly after 3 p.m. power was out in an area south of the Langley Bypass, east of Landmark Way, north of 52nd Avenue and west of Eastleigh Crescent.
A crew was on-site, but there was no estimated time as yet when service might be restored.
More details as they become available.
