Inferno on the Coquihalla

One lane of traffic on the Coquihalla Highway has been closed while fire crews deal with a semi on fire.
The burning truck is one kilometre south of Exit 315, Helmer Road, according to DriveBC. A lane closure is in effect and people in a Facebook group dedicated to the route are continuing to post dramatic photos of the inferno while noting that traffic is moving along.
