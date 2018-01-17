Input sought for major road works for Maple Ridge

(THE NEWS/files) The Salvation Army is relocating from 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway.

The provincial government wants some feedback on the major renos it’s planning for the intersections along the Haney Bypass through Maple Ridge.

It’s holding a public information session on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. at the ACT in downtown Maple Ridge.

“The project will help improve traffic flow along the Hwy. 7 corridor while reducing collisions and improving pedestrian safety and multi-modal connectivity,” said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The federal and provincial governments announced improvements to Lougheed Highway from Pitt Meadows to Mission almost a year ago.

The work will also entail encroaching on to the property of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries at 222nd Street and Lougheed, possibly requiring the razing of that building and the relocation of the Salvation Army.

Last week, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced the Salvation Army would be relocating.

It’s moving to a new 80-bed supportive housing and shelter building planned for 11749 Burnett St.

Joanne Pinkney, with Maple Ridge Pool and Spa however, doesn’t expect the road improvements will affect her operation, just across the alley from Salvation Army.

“I think we’re OK. I’m going to leave it up to them.”

As long as access to the business, from Cliff Avenue and the alley are preserved, Joanne and husband Ben, who live in the top floor of the building, are OK with the project.

Yvan Charette, with the Haney Public House, on the other side of the bypass, said the construction period could affect his business.

He hasn’t heard anything from the ministry so he assumes the final designs don’t involve his property.

But he welcomes the project.

“There are accidents weekly there, so they have to do something with the traffic patterns, just for public safety and convenience.”

He expects the renovations will improve the entrance to the downtown, as does Coun. Gordy Robson.

The improvements are needed to cope with the growing traffic volumes flowing through Maple Ridge from Mission, Robson said.

“We have yet to see the final drawings.”

The Lougheed Highway upgrades are part of an overall $70-million strategy for the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge-Mission corridor.

The B.C. government is contributing $16.9 million and the Government of Canada is contributing $5.4 million for the Haney Bypass intersection improvement project, with future improvements coming for the Highway 7 corridor through Mission and Pitt Meadows.

The Maple Ridge part of the project will cost $22.3 million and address four congested areas along Lougheed Highway and involve:

• redesigning the intersection at Lougheed Highway and 222nd Street;

• redesigning the intersection at Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way;

• a new traffic signal at the Haney Bypass and Callaghan Avenue; and

• a new traffic signal at the Haney Bypass at 227th Street.