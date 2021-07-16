Input sought on Langley Township tree protection rules

Council is considering tightening up the regulations around tree cutting

Langley Township council passed a tree protection bylaw in 2019, and is now considering updates. (Black Press Media)

Langley Township is considering some changes to its tree protection bylaw, and it’s asking for public feedback up until July 22.

Some proposed changes include:

• smaller size requirements for protected trees

• increased replacement tree requirements

• requiring a $500 security deposit for each replacement tree

• deleting the provision that allows landowners to remove one tree every 24 months

• limiting the situations under which a tree can be removed, including if a tree is dying, diseased, in conflict with a building or utility, or is inappropriate for its location due to size or species

Increasing the tree canopy and protecting existing trees is part of the Township’s Climate Action Strategy.

The tree bylaw was put in place in 2019 after years of debate about whether the Township should have one or not.

Under the rules, landowners who want to remove a tree from their property have to apply for a permit. It does not affect the removal of trees for the purposes of new construction or farming, and there are exceptions for smaller-diameter trees. Hazardous trees can also be removed.

The draft bylaw is available at tol.ca/treeprotection.

The public can provide written comments on the proposed changes. Feedback must be received by noon on Thursday, July 22. The comments will be distributed to the Township council prior to their next meeting.

Feedback can be submitted by email at legservicesinfo@tol.ca, by mail at Legislative Services, 20338 65 Ave., Langley, B.C., V2Y 3J1, or by fax to 604-533-6054.

