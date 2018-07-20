Investigators are on scene, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, to the area of Charlotte Avenue and Consort Court in west Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

UPDATE: Man, 32, found dead in Abbotsford was targeted, police say

IHIT identifies victim as Sukhpreet Grewal, who they say was known to police

Police have identified the victim of the homicide today in Abbotsford as Sukhpreet Grewal, 32.

IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang addressed the media tonight in the west Abbotsford neighbourhood where Grewal’s body was discovered this afternoon in a home at the corner of Charlotte Avenue and Consort Court – located west of Clearbrook Road and south of Maclure Road – in west Abbotsford.

Jang said police received a report from Grewal’s family that he had been missing and, when they went to his home, they discovered that he was dead and that the circumstances were suspicious.

Nobody else was in the home, but Jang said he didn’t know if there were other people who lived there.

Jang said he doesn’t have any information at this time on the cause of death, but police believe the killing to be targeted.

He said Grewal is known to police but it’s too early in the investigation to tell if the homicide is gang-related.

Jang said investigators will remain on the scene overnight and into tomorrow morning as they continue to gather evidence and canvass neighbours for information.

According to the provincial court database, Grewal was charged with assault and uttering threats following an incident on Dec. 4, 2017 in Abbotsford.

The records indicate that he did not show up for a court appearance on June 25 in Abbotsford provincial court, and a warrant was issued on Monday (July 16) for his arrest.

His only other conviction was for driving while prohibited in July 2017, for which he was issued a 20-month driving ban and a $2,000 fine.

 

