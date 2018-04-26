Parkour enthusiasts at the Langley City facility. Plans are in the works to have the park host a two-day international event with top athletes in 2019. Miranda Gathercole Langley Time

International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park only Canadian stop on North American tour

Langley City will play host during the only Canadian stop on a new North American Parkour tour featuring top athletes in the sport.

The event at the outdoor Parkour facility in Penzer Park at 198C Street and 47A Avenue is tentatively set for May of 2019, Coun. Paul Albrecht told Langley City council Monday.

The event will be part of a larger North American series of Parkour competitions, said Albrecht, the council liaison with the Discover Langley City tourism marketing agency.

“Langley City’s Parkour Park is the only outdoor facility on the tour and the only Canadian stop,” Albrecht said.

The event is expected to attract travellers from “the U.K., United States, Japan and Germany,” Albrecht said.

Discover Langley City operations manager Melissa Phillips said the two-day event will feature elite athletes, with some possibly coming from as far away as Europe.

“We’re planning it to kick off summer 2019,” Phillips said.

“It’s an exciting time for Langley City to promote the park, promote the sport of Parkour, and welcome an international competition,” she added.

Planning is in the preliminary stages, Phillips said, but is expected to include hotel packages for visitors, transportation to the event and on-site food trucks.

READ MORE: Largest outdoor Parkour park in Canada opens in Langley City

The new facility has been drawing large crowds since it opened last year following a $1.3 million re-do, with $500,000 coming from the federal government and $800,000 from the City.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: 83-year-old convicted murderer back in custody

Just Posted

Gas tank of Langley man’s pickup drilled to steal fuel

Record-high gas prices may be to blame for the theft that has left him without a truck

Chilliwack RCMP seek shoplifting suspect caught on video

Man allegedly connected to automobile theft in Abbotsford, shoplifting in Langley

Reconciliation walk builds relationships between settlers and Indigenous peoples

Walk in the Spirit of Reconciliation begins May 25 in Fort Langley

Appeal filed in Langley condo case

Lawyer for buyers seeks a court order preventing cancellation of purchase contracts

VIDEO: Legally blind man pickets supermarket in wake of alleged discrimination

Matt Salli and Save-On-Foods working on a solution, following ‘unfortunate’ incident

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Millennials in Vancouver get least value for their real estate dollar: report

A 20% down payment in Greater Vancouver will you a home in Moncton

The simple beauty of a barn

Architect’s labour of love wins award from Architecture Institute of BC

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park only Canadian stop on North American tour

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

UPDATE: 83-year-old convicted murderer back in custody

RCMP have captured Ralph Whitfield Morris who escaped from Mission Institution

Most Read