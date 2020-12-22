(RCMP)

Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

The death of a child in Tofino is being investigated by the RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the RCMP announced that the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating the sudden death of a child in Tofino on Dec. 16.

“This is a tragic situation affecting many people in the community, including family, friends, first responders and medical personnel,” said BC RCMP Major Crimes Section Operations Officer Superintendent Sanjaya Wijayakoon. “This investigation is in its preliminary stages, and is expected to be a long, thorough and involved process involving many agencies including BC Coroners service.”

On Dec. 13, Tofino RCMP and BC Ambulance personnel arrived at a residence in Ty-Histanis, a Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation community neighbouring Tofino, where a child had reportedly suffered injuries.

The child, whose identity has not been released, succumbed to their injuries three days later.

Tofino RCMP launched an immediate investigation, which has since been taken over by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Police say other children from the residence have been temporarily relocated while the investigation is underway.

“The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this unexpected death,” the announcement states. “The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release at this time.”


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPTofino,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Train carrying crude oil derails, burns north of Seattle
Next story
Attempted truck theft turns into crash, arrest in Langley City

Just Posted

Langley Mounties say they arrested a suspected truck thief shortly after an alarm at a City car dealership. (Langley Advance Times files)
Attempted truck theft turns into crash, arrest in Langley City

Police say the suspect was caught after a brief foot pursuit

A crew truck was looking for downed power lines on 240 Street in Langley’s Otter area on Tuesday morning, Dec. 22. A winter storm that dumped wet snow on Langley caused multiple electrical outages. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Township fire respond to 200 calls as first winter storm hits Langley

A number of road closures remain in effect

Tim and Edwina Lounsbury of Langley were together 47 years before COVID-19 claimed her life.(Courtesy Lounsbury family/special to Langley Advance Times)
Losing the love of his life: Langley husband of COVID-19 victim tells his story

Tim could always make Edwina laugh

An undated Google Maps image of the Free Reformed Church of Langley at 20757 80th Avenue, which issued a Dec. 20 bulletin to members that reported 19 churches in the Fraser Valley are holding in-person worship in defiance of a provincial COVID-related ban. (Google)
As many as 19 Fraser Valley churches have defied a COVID-related ban on in-person worship

Fines will not be paid, and a legal challenge will be mounted, Langley church bulletin reports

The CFSEU said a gun, drugs, and cash were seized from a man wanted Canada-wide when he was arrested in Langley this month. (CFSEU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Handgun, drugs found on wanted man nabbed in Walnut Grove

The suspect was already serving time for an armed robbery

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She has now appointed two special advisors to evaluate the Chilliwack school board. (Black Press)
Special advisors appointed to evaluate Chilliwack school board

Minister of Education also starting review of the province’s school act

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

Most Read