Developers of the Alexander Square complex shared an update with unit owners. (Submitted)

Investigators to access site of April 19 Langley condo fire this week

Developers of the complex shared an update with homeowners and pledge to rebuild

A week after a fire tore through the Alexander Square condo complex in Willoughby, the developer behind the project promised to provide homeowners with weekly updates while it works towards its eventual re-build.

A notice sent to unit owners from John Rempel, president of RDG Management Ltd., was shared anonymously with the Langley Advance Times.

The letter informs homeowners it will take a “few weeks” for the company to determine the re-build timeline and new completion date.

“We want to make it absolutely clear to you, that we fully intend to re-build and provide you your home as we have contractually agreed to do so,” Rempel wrote in the letter.

“While this unfortunate fire has changed our timeline, it will not change your outcome. We remain committed to completing this development and we hope that this gives you some peace of mind and reassurance.”

Firefighters were still dousing hot spots days after the massive fire ripped through the under-construction complex on April 19 at the corner of 208th Street and 80th Avenue.

The Alexander Square apartment complex consisted of four buildings, each in various stages of construction, with two levels of concrete parkade and six levels of wood-frame construction, according to an earlier statement released by Metro-Can Construction, the general contractor for the site.

The total footprint of the four-building complex was 103,000 sq. ft. The complex had a total of 308 units, according to Laura Cropper, a media relations person with Metro-Can.

Now, two weeks after the fire, investigators still await access to the site, but that is expected to change.

Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley, confirmed Monday that investigators will be accessing the site this week.

Meanwhile, Rempel said homeowners can expect to receive further information about their “contract parameters and assignments” in a letter sent out during the week of May 8 to 14.

RDG plans to provide homeowners with weekly updates before transitioning to monthly or quarterly, something it said had been done prior to the fire.

Any inquiries can be directed to RDG at info@alexandersquare.com.

