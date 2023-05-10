Jeanette Wright’s home at 240 Street and Robertson Crescent had 10 smiley faces greeting drivers with a positive message during the pandemic. A new study claims the Langley area is the third happiest in B.C. (Black Press Media file)

Jeanette Wright’s home at 240 Street and Robertson Crescent had 10 smiley faces greeting drivers with a positive message during the pandemic. A new study claims the Langley area is the third happiest in B.C. (Black Press Media file)

Is Langley the third happiest city in B.C.? A new study says yes.

Real estate web site releases rankings

Langley is the third happiest city in B.C.

That, at least, is the conclusion of the point2homes.com website, which released a list of the 100 happiest cities in Canada in early May.

Point2, which tracks real estate trends, news and tips, said the findings are based on “internal data, public records, governmental sources, online research and other reliable third-party agencies [and the] data is further compiled and interpreted by our in-house analysts and writers.”

According to the study, the District of North Vancouver was the happiest city in B.C. with a $106,000 median after-tax household income — $33,000 above the national median reported by Statistics Canada.

Port Coquitlam was second, and the Langley area was ranked third, with a home ownership rate of almost 82 per cent.

Point2 did not publish separate figures for the City and Township.

Graphic by point2homes.com of happiest B.C. cities. (Courtesy point2homes.com)

Graphic by point2homes.com of happiest B.C. cities. (Courtesy point2homes.com)

Point2 said it analyzed 30 happiness-related metrics to create the happiness index, including median after-tax income, poverty rate, perceived health, and a sense of belonging, as well as factors like commute times, rainfall and air quality.

All B.C. cities analyzed boasted unemployment rates of less than 10 per cent and poverty rates below 15 per cent, the study said. Around 60 per cent of residents reported that they are in very good or excellent health, with less than 25 per cent perceiving everyday life as “quite a bit or extremely stressful,” the study said.

B.C’s relatively mild weather was another factor cited.

Nationally, North Van was ranked eighth happiest in Canada, PoCo was 18th, and Langley was 21st.

Caledon, Ontario, was rated the happiest city in Canada.

READ ALSO: Langley spreads some love and happiness

READ ALSO: Having a happy family day

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommmunityLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s Elephant Hill wildfire results in losses of $1B per year: Indigenous report

Just Posted

Jeanette Wright’s home at 240 Street and Robertson Crescent had 10 smiley faces greeting drivers with a positive message during the pandemic. A new study claims the Langley area is the third happiest in B.C. (Black Press Media file)
Is Langley the third happiest city in B.C.? A new study says yes.

Langley RCMP arrested a suspect for allegedly ‘punching’ vehicles with a machete on Jan. 22 in Langley City. (Langley Advance Times file)
Splitting Langley RCMP between City, Township will take ‘many years’ says Pachal

Langley RCMP officers on scene at an emergency event last year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Township votes to split with shared RCMP detachment with City

Richard Renning of Abbotsford has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act in a local park on May 3. (Facebook photo)
Aldergrove ‘intern pastor’ charged after police catch him in alleged ‘indecent act’ in Abbotsford park

Pop-up banner image