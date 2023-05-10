Is Langley the third happiest city in B.C.? A new study says yes.

Jeanette Wright’s home at 240 Street and Robertson Crescent had 10 smiley faces greeting drivers with a positive message during the pandemic. A new study claims the Langley area is the third happiest in B.C. (Black Press Media file)

Langley is the third happiest city in B.C.

That, at least, is the conclusion of the point2homes.com website, which released a list of the 100 happiest cities in Canada in early May.

Point2, which tracks real estate trends, news and tips, said the findings are based on “internal data, public records, governmental sources, online research and other reliable third-party agencies [and the] data is further compiled and interpreted by our in-house analysts and writers.”

According to the study, the District of North Vancouver was the happiest city in B.C. with a $106,000 median after-tax household income — $33,000 above the national median reported by Statistics Canada.

Port Coquitlam was second, and the Langley area was ranked third, with a home ownership rate of almost 82 per cent.

Point2 did not publish separate figures for the City and Township.

Graphic by point2homes.com of happiest B.C. cities. (Courtesy point2homes.com)

Point2 said it analyzed 30 happiness-related metrics to create the happiness index, including median after-tax income, poverty rate, perceived health, and a sense of belonging, as well as factors like commute times, rainfall and air quality.

All B.C. cities analyzed boasted unemployment rates of less than 10 per cent and poverty rates below 15 per cent, the study said. Around 60 per cent of residents reported that they are in very good or excellent health, with less than 25 per cent perceiving everyday life as “quite a bit or extremely stressful,” the study said.

B.C’s relatively mild weather was another factor cited.

Nationally, North Van was ranked eighth happiest in Canada, PoCo was 18th, and Langley was 21st.

Caledon, Ontario, was rated the happiest city in Canada.

