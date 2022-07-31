It was so hot Saturday, the Fort Langley farmers market closed early

Organizers of the Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market closed it down an hour ahead of schedule due to the extreme heat on Saturday, July 30.

An explanation posted to the market Facebook page said “we decided to close early today at 2 p.m. because the heat was getting a little too much for us all.”

”[Our policy is ] “Safety First” in these hot summer days!”

Many customers showed up early to beat the high temperatures, with one vendor running out of fresh produce by noon.

The market will be open again on Monday, Aug. 1, B.C. Day, when organizers are hoping for cooler conditions.

Environment Canada reported a high of 33.7 Celsius for the area on Saturday, well above the average high of 24.2 degrees and not far off the record of 36.1 set in 1965.

A heat warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Langley, Surrey, Maple Ridge, and Abbotsford as well as Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Richmond, and Delta

Daytime high temperatures of 29 to 34 degrees Celsius inland and 25 to 28 degrees Celsius near the water were expected.

Slightly lower temperatures were forecast on Monday with a return to more seasonal values on Tuesday.

The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of the day will be near sunrise.

On Sunday, Metro Vancouver renewed an air quality advisory for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley because of high concentrations of ground-level ozone that are expected to persist until there is a more significant change in the weather.

It said wildfire smoke from fires burning in B.C. and California may occasionally contribute to hazy conditions over the region but “measured fine particulate matter concentrations remain below air quality objectives at ground level at this time.”

Area residents were advised to void strenuous outdoor activities during mid-afternoon to early evening, when ozone levels are highest, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.

Exposure is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including bronchitis and emphysema, as well as asthma, and/or diabetes; individuals with respiratory infections; pregnant women and infants; children; older adults; and outdoor workers (e.g. construction and agricultural workers).