The 61-year-old was sentenced to 90 days jail for Langley incident

A 61-year-old man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for possession of child pornography.

The offense was committed on Christmas Eve 2016 in Langley.

Lesley Joesph Burely was in Surrey Provincial Court for sentencing on Feb. 1.

He will be on probation for three years following his release from jail.

He also has a 10-year prohibition under section section 161 of the Criminal Code prohibiting him from certain activities or surroundings that involve persons under the age of 16.