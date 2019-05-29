(Black Press Media files)

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

The number of suburb dwellers taking public transit into the city core for work is on the rise, even as more jobs move outside the city core.

Those are the results of research released by Statistics Canada Wednesday, which found the number of workers commuting 25 kilometres or more grew by 6 per cent to 16.8 per cent between 1996 and 2016.

However, since 1996, the percentage of jobs located in the city core shrank. In Vancouver, 29 per cent of workers have jobs within the city core, compared to 32 per cent in 1996.

The mix of fewer jobs in the city core but an increase in workers commuting longer distances cancelled out most of a potential increase in Vancouverites commuting distance, which went up only 0.3 per cent to a medina of 7.9 kilometres.

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver. By 2016, 45 per cent of of those coming in from the suburbs used public transit.

But that’s still lower than in many other Canadian cities. In Toronto, 67 per cent of commuters took public transit in from the suburbs.

Within the city core, more people are taking active modes of transportation, like walking or biking. Vancouver saw the number increase from 17 per cent in 1996 to 39 per cent in 2016.

ALSO READ: Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

ALSO READ: Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Lower Mainland
Next story
First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

Just Posted

Langley Thunder host Lakers at first home game of the WLA season

Opener is celebration of Langley lacrosse with minor teams invited

Langley Thunder over Saints

Team rebounds from 3-0 deficit to take the win

Canadian versus U.S. battle unfolding in Langley is heating up

Five countries compete in the Nations Cup at tbird this weekend, with Isreal’s first ever visit.

Langley Mustangs winners at Fraser Valley High School Track Championships

As of now, 23 Mustang athletes have qualified for BC High School Track and Field Championships

PHOTOS: Fraser Highway storefronts get major facelift

Aldergrove Business Association volunteers spruce up downtown

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Man in life-threatening condition as crash shuts down Vancouver intersection

A white Mercedes and a white Honda Civic collided

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Lower Mainland

Air ambulance landed near Maple Ridge high school.

Baby was in car that was shot at during Vancouver rush hour

Police are investigating the attempted murder on Monday at Marine Way at Boundary

Most Read