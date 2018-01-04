Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was gifted a snowboard from Trapper Snowboards during an official visit to Revelstoke last summer. (File)

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wrapped up two days of “personal” time in Revelstoke.

According to his office, he first arrived on Jan. 2, after spending New Year’s Day in Lake Louise.

The prime minister is no stranger to the slopes. He was once a snowboard instructor in Whistler.

A representative from Revelstoke Mountain Resort said the family had not been skiing there on Jan. 2 or 3.

WHEN U GET TO MEET JUSTIN TRUDEAU AND UNLOAD HIS SNOWBOARD!!!!!! #TRUDEAU

A post shared by Kitty 🐱 (@ganjamanda) on

An Instagram post this morning shows the prime minister standing in line for a gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden.

Another, posted on Jan. 3 shows the family exiting a gondola cabin toting their skis and boards.

Trudeau has been out west since Dec. 27, when according to his schedule, he arrived in Lake Louise.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The prime minister was in Revelstoke last summer when he was asking people to donate to the Canadian Red Cross wildfire aid effort.

He said the Canadian government would match all donations.

Trudeau addressed a crowd on July 29, 2017 from a platform at the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue and First Street.

“There’s a long tradition of this family coming out together to enjoy these mountain,” he said.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau visits Revelstoke to encourage donations to Red Cross

RELATED: Revelstoke silversmith receives thank-you letter from 24 Sussex Drive

His father, Pierre Trudeau, visited the community in 1982.

Mayor Mark McKee gifted the prime minister a family pass to Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Trapper Snowboards gave him a new snowboard.

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen standing in line for the gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort on Jan. 4. The prime minister was in Revelstoke for a few days, but a representative from the ski hill said the family had not skied on Jan. 2 or 3 when they were in town. (Instagram/matheson29)

Previous story
B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan
Next story
Two suspected armed robbers arrested

Just Posted

Langley says goodbye to Sears

Sears last day at Willowbrook Shopping Centre is Jan. 8

Girls invited to make some thunder with Langley lacrosse organization

The Langley Thunder girls development program runs Sundays.

Dog saved from howling winds, recovering in Maple Ridge

Handsome is getting better after almost freezing to death in Hope

Langley Township mayor looks at what 2018 will bring

Could the Township be getting a casino? New Aldergrove water park will be big draw this summer

Heartbreaking OT loss for Fraser Valley squad

Playing at the prestigious Mac’s Midget tournament in Calgary, Fraser Valley Thunderbirds lose to champs in quarter-finals

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim died following an altercation in an apartment

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

UPDATE: One person dead after highway crash in Mission

An accident between a car and a semi-truck proved fatal Wednesday night

Most Read