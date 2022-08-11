(Kamloops RCMP)

Kamloops missing woman was last seen in Merritt

Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Kamloops woman.

Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.

She was last seen in Merritt on Aug. 4. Prior to that, she was allegedly seen getting into a motorhome at the 7Eleven on Seymour Street in Vancouver on Aug. 2.

Jayde-Lyne has not checked in with her contacts for more than a week now,” said Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson

Heard is described as:

  • 29 years old
  • Female
  • 5’8
  • 135 lbs
  • Long reddish hair
  • Tattoo upper right arm (unknown description)

She may be associated with a White 1976 Frontier Motorhome, BC license plate NS3 45F.

RCMP request that if a member of the public knows the whereabouts of Redford or has any information to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-27701.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KamloopsMissing woman

Previous story
Former Chilliwack Catholic priest accused of raping a boy in the 1970s

Just Posted

CEBL has awarded the 2023 Championship Weekend to the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
2023 Championship Weekend will be hosted by the Bandits at LEC

13U A North Langley Trappers won the B.C. Minor Baseball Association East championships with a 16-2 win over Aldergrove Dodgers in the final game at Lionel Courchene Field in Surrey on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Undefeated 13U A North Langley Trappers win East Provincials

Langley golfer Rose Chen, 13, won the MJT Odlum Brown Girls 15U Championship held at the Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey from Aug 2 – 4. (MJT)
Langley golfer Rose Chen wins division at 17th annual MJT Odlum Brown Classic

Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club athletes returned from Sherbrooke, Quebec, as new national champions: (from left) Madison Gordon, Mackenzie Hurtubise, Noah Louwerse and Hayden Hall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Meet four new national champions, all from the Langley Mustangs Track and Field club