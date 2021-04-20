Cash seized in a 2018 RCMP drug bust in the Lower Mainland. (Contributed)

Cash seized in a 2018 RCMP drug bust in the Lower Mainland. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP-led drug investigation nets charges for 4 in Lower Mainland

Cops seized 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380K executing several search warrants in the Lower Mainland in 2018

A lengthy drug trafficking investigation headed by Kelowna RCMP Federal Policing officers has resulted in several charges against four Lower Mainland residents.

In March 2018, B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime investigators executed several search warrants across the Lower Mainland targeting a high-level MDMA trafficking and cocaine importation operation. Officers seized 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380,000 in cash through the course of that investigation.

The RCMP alleged the cash would have been used as a down payment for 18 kilograms of cocaine to be imported into Canada.

“This investigation is a great example of the work our members do to stem the flow of illicit drugs at home and abroad,” said Supt. Richard Bergevin, top cop of the B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit.

More than 200 investigators were involved in the investigation, coming from several RCMP detachments and partner agencies from the United States.

Martino Calabretti, Daniel Alexander, and Zlatko Gavric face charges of conspiracy to import cocaine. Additionally, Calabretti and Vincenzo Sansalone face charges of trafficking MDMA and MDA (synthetic amphetamine). Calabretti is facing two additional counts of trafficking MDMA.

All four men are scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

READ MORE: Penticton man drowns swimming in Okanagan Lake

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drug bustRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously
Next story
UPDATE: Willoughby Elementary closed as Langley deals with aftermath of massive condo fire

Just Posted

Evacuee Paul Breda spoke with an Emergency Services volunteer at Willoughby Hall on Tuesday, April 20. Hundreds of people were waiting to see when they could return home after a massive fire near their residences. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Evacuees describe seeing ‘Armageddon’ as embers rained down on Langley homes

Langley Emergency Services is connecting with the evacuees at Willoughby Hall

Jen Kits was one of three Spartans athletes recognized Sunday night for her overall contributions to her sport and Trinity Western University. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Langley runner among Trinity trio lauded

Athletes from Langley’s faith-based university honoured in Spartans annual awards night – online

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Willoughby Elementary closed as Langley deals with aftermath of massive condo fire

Firefighters remained on scene at 208th Street and 80th Avenue for much of Tuesday night

A housing construction boom is underway across Canada, and Lanlgey is not being left out. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing construction boom not unique to Langley

Huge numbers of houses are being built in Greater Vancouver and across Canada

Susan Cairns, executive director of the Langley School District Foundation, flashes gift cards that will help feed local kids through their Food for Thought programs. (Langley Advance Times files)
$200,000 in donations help feed hungry Langley students

Organizations answer plea for help, contributing to local school-based food programs

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

Cash seized in a 2018 RCMP drug bust in the Lower Mainland. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP-led drug investigation nets charges for 4 in Lower Mainland

Cops seized 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380K executing several search warrants in the Lower Mainland in 2018

..
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

Welcome to your park sign marks the spot where 84th Avenue will continue east from King George Boulevard to 140th Street as part of a $13 million road project. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Road Rage: Opposition mounts anew to Surrey’s Bear Creek traffic plan

Same place, same project, same fight as Surrey prepares once again to connect 84th Avenue between King George and 140th Street in Newton

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A native-to-B.C. wild queen bee (bombus melanopygus for those in the know) feeds on a periwinkle flower. (Submitted/Sarah Johnson, Native Bee Society of BC)
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

The year-long nesting period makes habitat a primary concern for wild bees

Westbound Highway 1 traffic near Herrling Island is backed up a long way following a vehicle incident. (Photo/Trish Dunbar)
Pedestrian killed in crash near Agassiz

Woman in her 50s struck by moving van

FILE – Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7 p.m.-tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Nurses worried about strain COVID-19 is having on hospital capacity, care

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

Most Read