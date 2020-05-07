PHOTOS: Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

A resident of an apartment building on Rowcliffe Avenue looks over the flooded entryway of his building on May 7, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
One person on Marshall Street decided to have a little fun and go fishing on the flooded roadway. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Police blocked off Marshall Street between Buckland Avenue to Rowcliffe Avenue as crews pumped water out of the road on May 7, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Mill Creek running high below a residential bridge on May 7, 2020. That same bridge was completely underwater two years previous during 2018 floods. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Sandbags in the back of a truck as Pacific Court residents combat early morning flooding on May 7, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Residents of Capri Gardens placed sandbags around their building’s entrance after early morning flooding on May 7, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Residents in several Kelowna neighbourhoods are cleaning up and filling sandbags after Mill Creek burst its banks in the early morning hours of May 7.

The city attributes the flooding to heavy rainfall on Wednesday and debris blocking creek flows at various points along Mill Creek.

While debris has since been cleared and the flow is dropping in the creek, several residents are still working to ensure their homes are safe.

RCMP closed Marshall Street between Rowcliffe and Buckland avenues for much of Thursday morning and said they have been assisting residents in the area since 6:30 a.m. after the water subsided in the Pacific Court area.

Residents living on Marshall Street are working together to sandbag their properties. Although the Brookville Care Centre on Marshall isn’t flooded, sandbags line the street, and a neighbour dropped off donuts for residents who are unable to leave the home.

The apartment building at 543 Rowcliffe has been severely impacted by the flooding. Crews are pumping water out of the main level as units filled with water. Several surrounding buildings had their parking garages flood.

Those living up the creek in a flooded apartment on Pacific Court said police and fire crews arrived in the area around midnight but didn’t notify residents of nearby complexes until much later.

One resident of Capri Gardens said it was 2 a.m. when emergency crews knocked on their door telling them their building was flooded with water.

“Insurance won’t cover this because it flooded last year and in 2017,” said one man.

Water has substantially subsided around Pacific Court since midnight, however, sandbags remain in place.

A resident living on Lindahl Street said the flooding was nowhere near as bad as years past, however overnight flooding fell on the same day as two years ago.

“Blockages can cause flooding in unpredictable areas and that’s what we saw this morning. The risk remains low for widespread flooding; however, localized flooding is still possible in the event of heavy rain,” said Alan Newcombe, the City of Kelowna’s divisional director of infrastructure.

Bulman Road was also impacted by flooding.

Crews worked overnight to clear debris from creeks as rainfall and debris were collecting under private footbridges in the area. City crews are monitoring Mill Creek from Kelowna International Airport right down to Okanagan Lake.

The city said indications are that mid-elevation snowpack is already in significant decline and the risk for general flooding is low.

The area around Mill Creek is notorious for flooding. In 2017 , evacuation orders were put into place for some 90 multi-family units, four single-family homes, and one commercial property in Kelowna.

There is currently no evacuation order from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations although there are some reports people were forced out of their homes overnight.

READ MORE: Kelowna city planners want to ban drive-thrus to reduce GHG emissions

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford teens start skateboard-wax company named after friend with Down syndrome
Next story
Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Just Posted

Langley film industry charts path back to post-COVID production

Local sound stages, production companies, and government will work on creating safe film sets

Vacant home’s owner to be charged for firefighting effort

The house wasn’t properly secured when the fire took place, Township alleges

Senior’s death prompt questions about scale of COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford care facility

Doctors told family Ervin Friedenstab died of COVID-19 contracted at Worthington Pavilion

One year after he was drafted, Damian Palmieri signs with the Vancouver Giants

Originally selected by the Giants in Round 4 (87th overall) in the 2019 draft

VIDEO: Langley’s Jeff Ingram is WHL referee of the year

Named recipient of the Allen Paradice memorial trophy

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

‘Complex’ investigation of fiery May 2019 crash at South Surrey border ongoing

Still waiting for reports into crash that killed Port Moody pastor: police

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Abbotsford teens start skateboard-wax company named after friend with Down syndrome

Donny’s Wax to donate 10% of each sale to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

Most Read