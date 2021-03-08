KPU testing site will also host Langley mass vaccination clinic

Drive-through vaccinations will be available for those 90 and over next week

Mass vaccinations for Langley seniors are expected to take place at the parking lot of Kwantlen Polytechnic University, where COVID-19 tests have been taking place for months.

The site is one of dozens across the Fraser Health Authority’s region, as the vaccination campaign ramps up this week.

As of Monday, March 8, people aged 90 and older are able to make appointments for vaccinations, with the shots starting on March 15.

People are allowed to make appointments for their family members or friends as well, but what you need to set up the appointment is:

• legal name,

• date of birth,

• postal code,

• personal health number,

• phone number, and

• an email address

The appointments open to different age groups on a more or less weekly basis for the near future:

• March 15, aged 85 and older

• March 22, aged 80 and older

To book an appointment in Fraser Health, call 1-855-755-2455, or visit fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking.

Showing up without an appointment, or booking an appointment before being eligible, will not result in getting a vaccination.

The amount of vaccines available is expected to expand dramatically in March and April.

The first day of the phone lines were open, millions of calls flooded in – far more calls than there are people eligible for the vaccines at this time.

