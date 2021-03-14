Rebecca Deil (left) and Emily Comeau making the Pink Boots beer at KPU. Brewing was one of the programs that had to stay in “on campus” mode during the COVID-19 pandemic. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Rebecca Deil (left) and Emily Comeau making the Pink Boots beer at KPU. Brewing was one of the programs that had to stay in “on campus” mode during the COVID-19 pandemic. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

KPU, TWU prepare to head back to campus in September

The province has called for in-person learning by this fall

Langley’s universities are going back to class this fall, this time with most students in class instead of learning through their laptops.

Advanced Education Minister Anne Kang told colleges across B.C. to prepare for on-campus learning this fall in a statement released on March 9.

Kang said that as the province and post-secondary institutions work together to bring back on-campus learning, safety will be top of mind.

Langley’s two main post-secondary institutions are Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Trinity Western University.

“We’re working on our plans as we speak,” said Sandy Vanderburgh, provost and vice president academic for KPU.

The key things are to make sure that the returning environment is safe for students and for staff, Venderburgh said.

“A lot is going to depend on where the province is with the vaccination roll out [in September],” he noted.

If targets are met, most people are vaccinated, and COVID numbers are very low, it will be a very different situation from the present.

The KPU campus in Langley – one of five – has been one of the busiest campuses, because several of its key programs, including brewing and horticulture, require a lot of hands-on, in-person work. Courses were modified with smaller labs with fewer people over the past year, and Vanderburgh said that proved very successful – there were no known COVID outbreaks among the students and staff of its in-person programs.

The huge experiment with remote learning might result in some changes for students, but exactly how is still being studied.

Students asked for more flexibility in a recent survey, and some classes could see a mix of in person and distance learning in the future.

“We’re looking at a lot of it as sort of piloting it,” said Vanderburgh.

READ MORE: KPU women brew pink boots beer in honour of International Women’s Day

READ MORE: Diversity and anti-racism council established at Langley’s TWU

TWU is also looking forward to opening, and could change some of its courses.

“With the B.C. government’s recently announced accelerated timeline for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the Canadian approval of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose – in addition to AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna – we are fully engaged in planning for a return to face-to-face instruction and activities this fall,” said TWU president Mark Husbands.

Husbands said TWU is taking its students’ needs into account.

“Accordingly, if a student is unable to begin classes face-to-face this fall, we remain committed to providing them with access to TWU’s high-quality education,” he said.

The way student receive their education is expected to be more flexible, and the online education program, TWU Access, was well received in 2020, Husbands said.

It doesn’t work for all students, but it has been a valuable tool for students to continue education during the pandemic, he said.

“As the university continues to enhance and build upon the established infrastructure and technology, we are seeking to give students a greater degree of flexibility in pursuing their education, regardless of time zone or location,” added Dr. Phil Laird, TWU’s vice president of Innovation, Global and Academic Partnerships.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was being consulted on the plan, Kang said.

“I also know some people will be feeling nervous,” Kang said. “Your safety is our top priority. At every step, we’re going to be working with Dr. Henry and all our partners to make sure the right measures are in place to keep people safe.”

By Labour Day, it’s expected that a significant number of British Columbians will have received at least one dose of a vaccine for COVID-19. There are three vaccines currently being distributed in B.C. and a fourth has been approved by Health Canada but has not yet arrived.

READ MORE: BC tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kwantlen Polytechnic UniversityLangleyPost-secondary EducationTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sex workers say their voice is needed at Commons committee studying Pornhub
Next story
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 14

Just Posted

Rebecca Deil (left) and Emily Comeau making the Pink Boots beer at KPU. Brewing was one of the programs that had to stay in “on campus” mode during the COVID-19 pandemic. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
KPU, TWU prepare to head back to campus in September

The province has called for in-person learning by this fall

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 14

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Walter Hoogeland and Monica Hodgeson get ready for spring planting at Clearview Garden Shop. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Dig deeper and use plenty of fertilizer, advises Aldergrove gardening expert

Clearview Horticulture Products hits half-century milestone doing business in the community

Proceeds from 99 cent bottles of hand sanitizer from Super Save Gas to the Aldergrove Food Bank. (Special to The Star)
Residents support Aldergrove Food Bank by buying hand sanitizer

Super Save Gas on Fraser Highway is donating all proceeds from bottles sold

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (Tako van Popta/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley politicians mark a year of COVID losses

MLAs and MPs spoke about the toll of the disease

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

John Morrow photos.
VIDEO: Missing and murdered Indigenous women march draws many in Abbotsford

Approximately 100 people dressed in symbolic red, slowly marched around Mill Lake

Dee Dee Peters, cousin of missing Hope woman April Parisian, was one of about 30 people who gathered at Five Corners in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 13, 2021 for MMIW Takes Back Canada, a nationwide endeavour to draw attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Lower Mainland rallies bring awareness to missing, murdered Indigenous women

People gathered in Chilliwack for MMIW Takes Back Canada, drawing attention to nationwide issue

Most Read