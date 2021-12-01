Mudslide closed Highway 7 near Agassiz Tuesday Dec. 1 but it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. (DriveBC)

Mudslide closed Highway 7 near Agassiz Tuesday Dec. 1 but it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. (DriveBC)

Landslide closed Highway 7 in both directions near Agassiz, now reopened

DriveBC reported slide came down on the Lougheed Highway before Seabird

A mudslide closed Highway 7 east of Agassiz early Wednesday (Dec. 1) but single lane traffic was getting through within an hour of the incident.

Drive BC first reported Highway 7 closed, in both directions some time after 7 a.m., due to a mudslide between Green Road and Lophet Road for 0.9 km in the District of Kent.

School District #78 closed its schools at 8 a.m.: “In the last hour Highway 7 has closed due to ongoing weather conditions. As a result, we have decided to close the entire district.”

But then after 7:40 a.m. DriveBC reported that they managed to open the roadway to single lane alternating traffic.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control.

READ MORE: Evacuations in Sumas Mountain

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather

Previous story
Non-U.S. air travellers must take COVID test, isolate as feds try to slow Omicron spread
Next story
Three shootings in Surrey in as many days

Just Posted

Langley sustained flooding in November 2021 but didn’t see the widespread destruction of other B.C. communities. (Langley Advance Times file)
LETTER: Society must fight climate change and rebuild infrastructure differently, Langley resident argues

A commercial truck headed through a flooded section of 208th Street near 102B Avenue north of Walnut Grove on Wednesday morning. Rain had stopped but multiple roads were still closed or partly flooded. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Final storm in series leaves roads blocked, but less damage

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will both see another 20 to 40 millimetres of rain today. (Pixabay)
Heavy rains will continue to pour on Lower Mainland today, Dec. 1

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau Fraser Valley Toy Drive – coming up Dec. 11 at 360 Collision Centres in Abbotsford – was organized in response to recent flooding. (Contributed photo)
Toy drive to help flood-ravaged cities in joint effort by Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau