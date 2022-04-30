Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta (Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley-Aldergrove MP seeks nominees for Queen’s Platinum honours

People who have excelled in any area of endeavour can be nominated

The deadline is coming up for Langley-area residents to nominate dedicated volunteers and community contributors for a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee emblem.

Feb. 6 marked the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne. It’s an event that has been marked with a number of celebrations, including a new stamp from Canada Post.

To continue those commemorations this year, Governor-General Mary Simon is issuing the emblems to honour exceptional Canadians for their achievements.

“As Member of Parliament for Langley-Aldergrove, I am delighted to have this opportunity to recognize everyday Canadians who have dedicated their time and effort to improving the lives of those around them and helping to make Canada a better country,” said MP Tako Van Popta.

Van Popta is asking for assistance from the public in finding area residents by nominating people who have excelled in the fields of business, philanthropy, the environment, education, public or social service, the military, and more.

The deadline for receiving nominations at Van Popta’s constituency office in Langley is Friday, May 6, at the end of next week.

The awards are to be handed out later this summer.

To learn more about eligibility for the platinum award, and to access the nomination form, visit takovanpoptamp.ca or email the constituency office at tako.vanpopta@parl.gc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

