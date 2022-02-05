Langley angler lands the big one – $500K in Lotto Max

A Langley man plans to take a fishing vacation and pay off his mortgage after winning half a million dollars in the Christmas Eve Lotto Max draw.

The fan of catch-and-release fishing picked up a ticket at the Douglas Park Market and checked it there as well.

“I scanned the ticket in the machine at the store and then the retailer checked it,” Steve Preston said. “I couldn’t believe it – I was in shock!”

Preston wasn’t the only person who felt stunned when he saw all of the zeros. He said his children and colleagues were also shocked when he shared his holiday-prize news.

To celebrate, he treated his family to a New Year’s Eve prime rib and lobster dinner.

“It feels so amazing… like pins and needles,” Preston recalled.

The first item on his dream list is to plan a fishing vacation, and next, he’ll pay off his mortgage. He said he also plans on gifting some of his prize to his children.

“Absolutely life-changing,” he said. “I am very excited.”

The win is because he played the Lotto Max Extra. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesday and Friday evenings. In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $42 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $262 million from Lotto Max.

