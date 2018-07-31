Langley business woman seeking Conservative nod

Tamara Jansen wanting to be MP for Cloverdale-Langley City following next year’s federal election.

Tamara Jansen has been particularly vocal in the past year on a number of local issues. Now, she’s intending to seek the Conservative Party nomination in the Cloverdale-Langley City riding. (Langley Advance files)

A Langley woman well known for her right-leaning views is preparing to throw her hat in the ring for federal politics.

Tamara Jansen will officially announce she is seeking the nomination to be the Conservative Party of Canada candidate for the Cloverdale – Langley City riding dduring the upcoming federal election.

Jansen is a well-known Langley entrepreneur, who has since retired but is still somewhat active in the family business – Darvonda Nurseries in Milner.

In recent years she has become an advocate on the local and national stage for issues.

She’s been vocal on issues such as pro-life and medically assisted dying, provincial payroll health care tax, and most recently she spoke out against the federal government’s requirements for companies applying for summer job grants.

She’ll be making her announcment official in Cloverdale, at 17465 60th Ave. in Surrey, on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m.

