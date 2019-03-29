Langley businesses asked to host overdose awareness lunches

A local committee is trying to tackle the overdose crisis.

The Downtown Langley Business Association is promoting a local project to help educate business owners and staff on drug overdoses.

Responding to Overdose in Langley through Education (ROLE) is a project of the Langley Community Overdose Response Committee, headed up by Daniel Snyder and Arianna Wingfield.

The duo has created a presentation that can be given to workplaces over lunch hours or breaks.

Their current plea emphasizes the toll the opioid crisis is having on people in B.C. – four people in the province are dying every day due to the toxic supply of drugs, and 65 Langley residents have died between 2017 and 2018.

The ROLE seminars include a free catered lunch or snack for participants.

The reason they’re reaching out to workplaces, Snyder said, is simply that most of the people suffering fatal overdoses have been people with jobs and homes.

The course gives info and education on recognizing and overdose and free Naloxone training kits. Naloxone kits can help save the victims of an overdose.

Many of the deaths have resulted because dealers are spiking many drugs with fentanyl, an extremely powerful opioid.

READ MORE: Battling overdoses through Langley workplaces

Previous story
ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1
Next story
Ontario youth faces new terrorism charges

Just Posted

Langley businesses asked to host overdose awareness lunches

A local committee is trying to tackle the overdose crisis.

B.C.’s Top 10 auto crime offenders named for 2019

Last year’s top auto crime offenders have all been arrested

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s Fraser Highway Starbucks is now open

Subway is planned for the right-sided addition of the store.

Langley body’s identity discovered, lost again over 40 years

A man identified 20 years ago was still an open police file.

NDP prepping to choose Langley-Aldergrove candidate

Nominations are expected to be open soon for the party.

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

Teen shares struggle with rare disease and the help he got from BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery helps raise money for programs and medical research

Wilson-Raybould: I recorded phone call out of fear it would be ‘inappropriate’

The 17-minute long audio recording documents a call Wilson-Raybould placed to Wernick on Dec. 19

B.C. First Nation installs surveillance cameras in battle against illegal dumpers

The Penticton Indian Band is getting tough with illegal dumpers following incident Saturday night

Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Most Read