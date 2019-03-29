Langley businesses asked to host overdose awareness lunches

A local committee is trying to tackle the overdose crisis.

The Downtown Langley Business Association is promoting a local project to help educate business owners and staff on drug overdoses.

Responding to Overdose in Langley through Education (ROLE) is a project of the Langley Community Overdose Response Committee, headed up by Daniel Snyder and Arianna Wingfield.

The duo has created a presentation that can be given to workplaces over lunch hours or breaks.

Their current plea emphasizes the toll the opioid crisis is having on people in B.C. – four people in the province are dying every day due to the toxic supply of drugs, and 65 Langley residents have died between 2017 and 2018.

The ROLE seminars include a free catered lunch or snack for participants.

The reason they’re reaching out to workplaces, Snyder said, is simply that most of the people suffering fatal overdoses have been people with jobs and homes.

The course gives info and education on recognizing and overdose and free Naloxone training kits. Naloxone kits can help save the victims of an overdose.

Many of the deaths have resulted because dealers are spiking many drugs with fentanyl, an extremely powerful opioid.

