Langley businesses from crane company to Tim Hortons hit with COVID closures

Fraser Health has announced several more Langley businesses had been closed due to COVID-19 infections among three or more staff.

The businesses closed over the weekend included the Aldergrove Tim Hortons at 26431 Fraser Hwy., Tall Crane Equipment in the 22000 block of Fraser Highway, both closed on Friday, April 16

On Saturday, April 17, Terrastone Development in Langley City, was closed down.

And on the Langley-Surrey border, the Buy-Low Foods Home Office on Telegraph Trail was closed on Sunday, April 18.

Closures are generally for 10 days and can involve any business where three or more employees have contracted COVID-19. Some larger businesses have reported partial closures, as one section of a plant may be shut down while others remain open.

WorkSafeBC and Fraser Health are working together on the new closure system, which was announced on April 8 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

