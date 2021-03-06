Langley Chamber hosts tax man for talk on business benefits

A CRA liaison will speak at this month’s virtual meeting

Brad Kiendl, president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

There are a host of events this month being held by the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, including a talk about taxes and a chat with one of Langley’s MP.

The virtual dinner meeting takes place on Tuesday, March 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appropriately for tax season, this month’s meeting will play host to Canada Revenue Agency liaison officer Matthew Hohnsbehn, who will talk about various federal funding programs, their benefits and impacts for local businesses.

The talk is aimed at helping to ensure that businesses are taking full advantage of the programs available.

Brad Kiendl, the Chamber president, will facilitate a question and answer period.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. Chamber members get a complimentary admission, and general admission for non-members is $10. Sign up on the chamber’s website at langleychamber.com.

On Tuesday, March 30, there will be a virtual Coffee & Conversation event featuring Tako Van Popta, the Conservative MP for Langley-Aldergrove.

Van Popta will be talking about the current Langley business climate from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

In addition, there are multiple webinars this month, including one on LinkedIn, on recruitment and hiring, and a TransLink-hosted event dubbed Where Are We Going & Where Have We Been.

For more information on Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce events, visit www.langleychamber.com.

BusinessLangley