A BC transportation photo showed the Coquihalla washed out roughly half way between Hope and Merritt. (file)

Langley church collects food and water for Hope

Donations can be dropped during daytime hours at Christian Life Assembly

Langley’s Christian Life Assembly (CLA) church is collecting emergency supplies for the people stranded in Hope.

Saying an estimated 1,100 people in Hope have been cut off, CLA lead pastor Derrick Hamre announced the church is working with Sky Helicopters to do an air drop of water, blankets and dehydrated or freeze-dried meals.

Donations of those items can be dropped off at Christian Life Assembly, at 21277 56th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“There are teams on standby that will pack the items and deliver them to the helicopter,” Hamre said.

“There will be daily emergency flights going into Hope for as long as needed. We are also working with our partners to organize a convoy that will deliver food, water and other necessities to those in Kamloops. This convoy will be coming from Edmonton.”

READ ALSO: Lougheed Highway to open westbound for the hundreds of travellers stuck in Hope

Torrential rain washed out the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, and east of Chilliwack, there was a series of mudslides closing the highway leading into Hope.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Ministry of Transportation releases images of damage on highways near Hope

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

BC FloodLangley

Lougheed Highway to open westbound for the hundreds of travellers stuck in Hope
Evacuation train departs Hope, bound for Vancouver with 200 passengers

