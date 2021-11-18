Langley church collects food and water for Hope

Donations can be dropped during daytime hours at Christian Life Assembly

A BC transportation photo showed the Coquihalla washed out roughly half way between Hope and Merritt. (file)

Langley’s Christian Life Assembly (CLA) church is collecting emergency supplies for the people stranded in Hope.

Saying an estimated 1,100 people in Hope have been cut off, CLA lead pastor Derrick Hamre announced the church is working with Sky Helicopters to do an air drop of water, blankets and dehydrated or freeze-dried meals.

Donations of those items can be dropped off at Christian Life Assembly, at 21277 56th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“There are teams on standby that will pack the items and deliver them to the helicopter,” Hamre said.

“There will be daily emergency flights going into Hope for as long as needed. We are also working with our partners to organize a convoy that will deliver food, water and other necessities to those in Kamloops. This convoy will be coming from Edmonton.”

Torrential rain washed out the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, and east of Chilliwack, there was a series of mudslides closing the highway leading into Hope.

