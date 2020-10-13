A dozen townhouse-style units for low-income families also sit on the Shepherd of the Valley site. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley church ready to welcome tenants to seniors housing project

The construction of Emmaus Place was finished ahead of schedule

A low-income housing project on church land in Langley Township has finished construction ahead of schedule, and will soon welcome families and seniors.

“It really is a dream come true,” said Pastor Kristen Steele.

Emmaus Place is located on land that was owned – until the Oct. 15 handover – by the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church on 72nd Avenue, just east of 200th Street.

But last year, construction began on a dream the congregation has nurtured for almost four decades, of building housing to support local seniors.

As of this week, the land will officially become the property of the SVLC Langley Housing Society – an non-profit created by the church – and Catalyst Community Development, one of the partners in the project.

The church has stood in the 20000 block of 72nd Avenue since the 1980s, dating back to the days when Willoughby was a largely rural patchwork of acreages and small hobby farms, and land was relatively cheap.

The church and its parking lot took up only a fraction of the lot, leaving plenty of space for other projects, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that partnerships with non-profits like Catalyst and BC Housing provided the opportunity to move forward.

Now a small village of buildings has arisen on the church land, with 70 apartment units for seniors and 12 townhouses for families.

Quadra Homes donated $400,000 to the project, and the Township’s new policy to waive development cost charges for affordable housing construction was used for the first time on Emmaus Place.

The province provided $8.7 million and construction financing for the project, with the church providing land.

Rents are expected to start at $650 to $900 per month for the studio apartments, and range from $850 to $1,200 per month for one-bedroom units.

Based on the principle that rent shouldn’t cost more than 30 per cent of income, the units will mostly go to people or families making between $28,000 to $58,000 a year.

Steve Trummler, a church member who has been working on the project for five years, noted that early discussions talked about a mix of families and seniors, so the project would be multi-generational.

There’s also a playground on the site, and Trummler said he hopes it will be used by the children who live there, as well as by their friends from the surrounding area.

There are also garden boxes for the use of the local seniors and families.

The start for the move-in is expected to be January 1, 2021.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a damper on any plans for big gatherings in the near future, Steele said the church also wants to reach out to their soon-to-arrive neighbours. They already have a number of community programs, and they will look at creating more specifically to serve the new residents, if there are needs they can meet.

“It really is about creating community,” she said.

The project is named Emmaus Place after the story from the Gospel of Luke, in which Jesus, after his resurrection, appeared to two disciples, but they did not recognize him until Jesus broke bread with them, after which “their eyes were opened.”

affordable housingLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Emmaus Place complex features housing, a playground, and garden boxes for residents. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Pastor Kristen Steele and Steve Trummler of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in front of the new four-storey seniors housing building that sits on church land, and will welcome residents Jan. 1, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency
Next story
Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Just Posted

UFV students hosting BC MLA Townhall Series

BC Liberal, BC Green and BC NDP candidates invited to Zoom event

Langley church ready to welcome tenants to seniors housing project

The construction of Emmaus Place was finished ahead of schedule

VIDEO: A record-setting four touchdowns in one game by B.C. football star Chase Claypool

Former Abbotsford player and Langley resident becomes first Steelers rookie to hit mark

‘This is my shot’: Langley’s Jeremy Kennedy looks for MMA title with UFC rival Bellator

The 15-2 featherweight, 28, has had a ‘crazy’ 2020 due to COVID-caused quarantine

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Christina Lake Cannabis outdoor cannabis cultivation property in Christina Lake, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christina Lake Cannabis **
‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

A fallen tree lays on top a car parked on Nowell Street near Chilliwack Central Road on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 during a wind storm in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Trees hit parked car, RV on Highway 1 near Chilliwack during major windstorm

No serious injuries reported but traffic stopped for cleanup efforts

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

VIDEO: Chilliwack mourning loss of two young women in Ballam Road crash

Family and friends have identified those who have died and one who is clinging to life in hospital

Most Read