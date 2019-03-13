Mayor Val van den Broek opposed the majority of council on the tax increase. (Black Press file photo)

Langley City budget and tax increase approved

The council voted for a 6.98 per cent property tax increase

Langley City’s mayor opposed the majority of her council as they passed a budget with a 6.98 per cent property tax increase for 2019 on Monday.

Mayor Val van den Broek had pushed for some spending to be pushed off to mid-year to cut the tax increase to 5.24 per cent.

The increase in costs come from hiring new staff, including three firefighters, and City staff including a bylaw officer, and a recreation supervisor.

Surveys of residents had found concerns about homelessness and public safety issues, and some of the additional staff were aimed at addressing those concerns.

“Families are living pay cheque to pay cheque and the difference could be used for a phone bill or groceries,” van den Broek said as she asked her fellow councillors to amend the budget at the third reading stage last month.

However, the majority on council wanted to go ahead with the budget as planned.

In the end, van den Broek noted she didn’t agree with the budget, but voted for the five-year financial plan.

“Even though I don’t agree with this year’s [tax] increase, I will be voting in favour of this,” she said, noting she agreed with the overall five-year plan.

Previous story
UPDATE: Artifacts found at B.C. pipeline site
Next story
Police watchdog called in after man dies in Kamloops holding cell

Just Posted

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Langley City budget and tax increase approved

The council voted for a 6.98 per cent property tax increase

Tandem parking cut but not eliminated for Langley townhouses

Council has been debating whether tandem parking affects neighbourhood parking

VIDEO Giants grab sole possession of first

Langley-based team notches 5-1 win in Seattle

UPDATE: Community comes together to support critically sick child at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

B.C. housing minister rejects city’s plan for Maple Ridge homeless encampment

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ New dress code moves ahead in Chilliwack despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, board votes in favour of moving dress code policy along

Most Read