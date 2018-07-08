Bruce Kilby has worked for corrections, the Langley City fire department, and recently published four adventure novels for children. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley City firefighter hangs his hat on safety in bid for council

After 40 years of living in the City, Bruce Kilby wants a seat on council in this October election.

Bruce Kilby, a Langley City firefighting captain of 38 years, announced Sunday that he is running for a seat on Langley City council.

As a 40-year resident and homeowner who chose Langley City for a place to raise his family, he said has seen many changes in the growth of the City – that are both positive and negative – andhe would like to “promote the positive.”

Public safety, family living, and manageable taxes are his top priorities, as well as promoting the City of Langley as a vibrant and entertaining place that encourages businesses and offers a “unique identity.”

As a first responder, he has seen the devastation homelessness can cause to both the individual who is homeless but also to the citizens of Langley who have become victims of homeless activities and other criminal activity. Kilby plans to work with all levels of government to address those issues that continue to frustrate Langley’s citizens.

“Safety of our residents and crime reduction is a top priority,” he said.

Having raised his family in the City, the importance of having and encouraging youth, family, and senior programs, while providing suitable residence opportunities for them, must be in place if the city is to grow. As a nine-year member of the advisory planning committee for the City, development of the City must be planned in order to create a one-of-a-kind community.

“Businesses and retail are the lifeblood to any downtown core if the City is to create an exceptional and pleasant environment and must be encouraged if we wish to create an energetic destination and entertainment shopping opportunity,” Kilby added.

His background involves 33 years as a BC Corrections supervisor/manager, and presently he serves as a volunteer on theboard of both the BC Songwriters Showcase Association and the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society.

He is a member of the Langley Writer’s Guild having written four adventure novels for children, he has worked with the Royal Canadian air cadet program and has received the Diamond Jubilee medal for service to the community, 125th Confederation medal, as well as exemplary service medals for both fire and corrections services.

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

