Firefighter Colby Dodd and the Langley City fire department raised funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada during Thanksgiving weekend. (Colby Dodd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley City firefighters raise $3,000 for muscular dystrophy

The annual Boot Drive benefits Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Langley City Fire Rescue firefighters spent the long weekend raising money to find a cure for a debilitating disease.

The firefighters were out shaking the boot on Saturday in front of the Safeway on Fraser Highway and 208th Street to raise funds for their annual Boot Drive.

READ MORE: Langley Township firefighters raise $44,000 for muscular dystrophy

City firefighter Colby Dodd said the one-day event proved to be quite successful.

“In just a day, Langley City’s citizens donated a very generous combined total of nearly $3,000,” he said.

Money raised during the Boot Drive benefits Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC). The organization provides programs and services to individuals affected by neuromuscular disorders, their families and caregivers.

Firefighters across Canada have been running Boot Drives in support of MDC for 65 years, according to the organization.

“[We] are very thankful this Thanksgiving weekend for the generosity shown through donation and spreading awareness,” said Dodd.

The Township of Langley Fire Department ran its Boot Drive in September. Over three days the Township firefighters raised $44,000.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
10 Questions: Langley-Aldergrove canidates answer
Next story
First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness found in B.C.

Just Posted

PHOTOS: The Aldergrove library welcomes joyful sounds for its 60th birthday

A celebration with cake, costumes, and a cappella

10 Questions: Langley-Aldergrove canidates answer

See how six candidates responded to our questions this election

Report of gun causes police scramble in Langley

Police are still investigating a possible robbery

Langley City firefighters raise $3,000 for muscular dystrophy

The annual Boot Drive benefits Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Conservatives alone on lack of TransLink funding pledge

The TransLink Mayors’ Council voting guide outlines party promises on transit funding

VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Three men charged in plot to kill ‘well known’ Vancouver drug trafficker

Police said fight was between rival gang members

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Most Read