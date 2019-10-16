Langley City firefighters raise $3,000 for muscular dystrophy

Firefighter Colby Dodd and the Langley City fire department raised funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada during Thanksgiving weekend. (Colby Dodd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley City Fire Rescue firefighters spent the long weekend raising money to find a cure for a debilitating disease.

The firefighters were out shaking the boot on Saturday in front of the Safeway on Fraser Highway and 208th Street to raise funds for their annual Boot Drive.

READ MORE: Langley Township firefighters raise $44,000 for muscular dystrophy

City firefighter Colby Dodd said the one-day event proved to be quite successful.

“In just a day, Langley City’s citizens donated a very generous combined total of nearly $3,000,” he said.

Sept. 27 marks Fire Fighter Appreciation day at MDC. MDC and Fire Fighters have been working together to improve the quality of life for individuals with a neuromuscular disorder for 65 years! Join us in showing appreciation for all they have done! pic.twitter.com/pJJ85lbNIF — Muscular Dystrophy Canada (@MD_Canada) September 27, 2019

Money raised during the Boot Drive benefits Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC). The organization provides programs and services to individuals affected by neuromuscular disorders, their families and caregivers.

Firefighters across Canada have been running Boot Drives in support of MDC for 65 years, according to the organization.

“[We] are very thankful this Thanksgiving weekend for the generosity shown through donation and spreading awareness,” said Dodd.

The Township of Langley Fire Department ran its Boot Drive in September. Over three days the Township firefighters raised $44,000.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.