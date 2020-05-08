City of Langley launches Recreation at Home on May 7, 2020. The free digital recreation hub is available on the City’s website or YouTube channel. In this video instructor Tracy leads a rest and restore yoga activity.

Langley City launches ‘Recreation at Home’ online activity hub

Free digital recreation hub provides more than 50 activities, resources and links

Thanks to to the City of Langley the public can access “Recreation at Home.”

The free digital recreation hub provides more than 50 recreational activities, resources and links to keep residents and their families active and entertainment at home, the City said in a statement on Thursday.

READ MORE: Langley mayors prepare to ‘safely open up’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Our recreation centres play such a big part in the City, and we have been receiving great feedback so far,: said Kim Hilton, director of recreation. “Online learning offers residents of all ages a chance to explore a variety of activities, which we hope will carry over once we are able to open our recreation centres again.”

The recreation hub is categorized into eight different sections. The categories include active aging, arts, virtual events, fitness classes, kids’ activities, youth activities, programs from the Fraser Valley Regional Library, and museums.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Advance Times launches Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

“I am proud of the team of staff who have helped the department to step up its game virtually to meet the needs of residents for activities and resources,” said Hilton.

[story continues below post]

City staff want to remind residents to adapt any movement or activity to suit individual needs.

New classes and activities will be added regularly.

To access Recreation at Home visit langleycity.ca/parks-recreation/recreation-home or the City’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/CityofLangley.

For more of the City’s response to COVID-19 visit langleycity.ca/COVID-19.

For information on the Township’s response visit tol.ca/COVID19.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFitnessLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Public generosity ‘blows away’ Aldergrove truck driver fighting stage four cancer
Next story
Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Langley parade led by ambulance celebrates birth of a baby girl

Vehicles in the parade were decorated with pink balloons and streamers

Langley City launches ‘Recreation at Home’ online activity hub

Free digital recreation hub provides more than 50 activities, resources and links

COVID CRUNCH: Agencies uniting to ensure pets are fed

Surrey SPCA, Langley Animal Protection Society, and food banks offering sustenance for dogs and cats

Co-op seeks to recognize and reward Langley residents going ‘above and beyond’ to help during pandemic

Nominations for Good Samaritans to receive $100 Otter Co-op gift cards open until May 19

Langley mayors prepare to ‘safely open up’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. officials announced a four-phase restart plan Wednesday

Nearly two million jobs lost in April, Statistics Canada says

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

CMHC estimates a 10.8 per cent month-over-month increase in its national seasonally adjusted annual rate

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

101-year-old Vancouver Island man to walk 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Most Read