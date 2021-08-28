Langley City has posted notice of paving work from Sunday, Aug. 29 to Thursday, Sept. 2. (Langley City graphic)

Langley City plans overnight paving of busy roadway

A section of 200th Street will be milled and repaved starting Sunday

Motorists may want to avoid a stretch of 200th Street in Langley City from Sunday through Thursday when there will be paving work done.

Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day, the roadway will be redone. That includes milling off the old material and repaving the stretch from the CP Rail tracks to 62nd Avenue.

There will be single-lane traffic in each direction.

