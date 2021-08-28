Langley City plans overnight paving of busy roadway

Motorists may want to avoid a stretch of 200th Street in Langley City from Sunday through Thursday when there will be paving work done.
Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day, the roadway will be redone. That includes milling off the old material and repaving the stretch from the CP Rail tracks to 62nd Avenue.
There will be single-lane traffic in each direction.
200 Street Repaving Project is scheduled for Aug.29 – Sept. 2 between 8PM and 6AM each evening with single-lane traffic in each direction. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/nT08mPiqSJ
