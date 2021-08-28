Langley City plans overnight paving of busy roadway

A section of 200th Street will be milled and repaved starting Sunday

Langley City has posted notice of paving work from Sunday, Aug. 29 to Thursday, Sept. 2. (Langley City graphic)

Motorists may want to avoid a stretch of 200th Street in Langley City from Sunday through Thursday when there will be paving work done.

Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day, the roadway will be redone. That includes milling off the old material and repaving the stretch from the CP Rail tracks to 62nd Avenue.

There will be single-lane traffic in each direction.

200 Street Repaving Project is scheduled for Aug.29 – Sept. 2 between 8PM and 6AM each evening with single-lane traffic in each direction. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/nT08mPiqSJ — Langley City (@LangleyCity_) August 26, 2021

.

infrastructureLangley City