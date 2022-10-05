Langley could get new riding in provincial boundary change

If approved, three MLAs will represent Langley after 2024 election

If changes or riding boundaries are approved, Langley’s two main ridings will become three: Langley Willoughby, Langley Murrayville, and Langley Aldergrove. (BC Electoral Boundaries Commission/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley could have three full provincial electoral districts under a plan proposed by the B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission.

Right now there are two primary Langley ridings – Langley, and Langley East – and two Abbotsford ridings that include portions of Langley as well. Aldergrove has been part of the Aldergrove South riding for the past few elections, and a sliver of eastern Glen Valley is part of the Abbotsford West riding.

The new maps, released on Monday, Oct. 3 by the commission, propose the three ridings be realigned. If the plans are approved by the B.C. Legislature, the new map will include:

• Langley-Aldergrove, which includes Aldergrove, Fort Langley, and much of rural eastern Langley. It will also include a strip of Abbotsford up to Bradner Road

• Langley-Murrayville would include Langley City, Brookswood and Fernridge, Murrayville, and the area around Campbell Valley Regional Park from 196th Street east to 216th Street.

• Langley-Willoughby, which would include Langley Meadows, Walnut Grove, and Willoughby.

“I’m happy to see there’s an additional MLA for Langley,” said Megan Dykeman, who represents Langley East.

She noted it’s an attempt to deal with the rapid growth in population for Langley over the past few years.

It’s too early for her to say what the realignments would mean for her in the next election, she said. The next election isn’t scheduled until 2024.

B.C.’s population has grown by more than 300,000 people over the last five years.

Provincially, the plan would take the number of seats in the B.C. Legislature from 87 to 93, adding six new MLAs across the province.

The new ridings are in areas of rapid growth, with new ridings in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Kelowna, and Langford as well as in Langley.

Those who want to offer feedback on the proposed riding changes will be able to have their say in a public hearing in Langley, beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The hearing will be held at the Sandman Hotel at 8855 202 St., and those attending are asked to RSVP to info@bcebc.ca.

There are also upcoming virtual hearings on Oct. 21 and Nov. 8, and more information is available on the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission’s website at bcebc.ca/public-hearings/

