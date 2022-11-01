Langley couple treating family to Disney trip after winning $1 million from Lotto Max

Winning ticket was purchased at the Circle-K on 88 Avenue in Langley

Langley couple Ralph and Jan Janzen won a maxmillions prize of $1 million from the Friday, Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley couple Ralph and Jan Janzen will soon be swapping cabin time for castle time in Disneyland, after winning a maxmillions prize of $1 million from the Friday, Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw.

“I thought he was lying to me,” recalled Jan when Ralph told her that they won the lottery.

“I brought reading glasses for her and showed her the winning amount on the Lotto app,” explained Ralph.

The Janzens plan on taking their children and grandchildren on a trip to Disneyland to visit famous Disney castles and more – and hope to visit a tropical destination during the winter.

On how it feels to win $1 million?

“Fortunate, surreal! We dreamt of helping our kids and grandkids if we ever won.”

The Janzens purchased their winning ticket at the Circle-K on 88 Avenue in Langley.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $156 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

DisneyGood NewsLottery