Langley couple Ralph and Jan Janzen won a maxmillions prize of $1 million from the Friday, Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley couple Ralph and Jan Janzen won a maxmillions prize of $1 million from the Friday, Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley couple treating family to Disney trip after winning $1 million from Lotto Max

Winning ticket was purchased at the Circle-K on 88 Avenue in Langley

Langley couple Ralph and Jan Janzen will soon be swapping cabin time for castle time in Disneyland, after winning a maxmillions prize of $1 million from the Friday, Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw.

“I thought he was lying to me,” recalled Jan when Ralph told her that they won the lottery.

“I brought reading glasses for her and showed her the winning amount on the Lotto app,” explained Ralph.

The Janzens plan on taking their children and grandchildren on a trip to Disneyland to visit famous Disney castles and more – and hope to visit a tropical destination during the winter.

On how it feels to win $1 million?

“Fortunate, surreal! We dreamt of helping our kids and grandkids if we ever won.”

The Janzens purchased their winning ticket at the Circle-K on 88 Avenue in Langley.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $156 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

.

RELATED: Langley resident wins $500K Lotto Max prize

READ MORE: He waited almost a year to check his lottery ticket. It was a winner

.

221028-LAT-TA-LCMSFluteAndPianoShow

DisneyGood NewsLottery

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teachers union says new contract puts teachers in ‘top tier’ in Canada
Next story
North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills

Just Posted

Breanne and Jordan Allarie are amongst the final 100 competing in a dance competition hosted by Michael Buble. Their video is currently ranked #1, but they need more votes to hold the top spot. Voting ends Friday, Nov. 4. (Special to Langley Advance TImes)
Langley couple at forefront of Michael Buble dance contest

Langley couple Ralph and Jan Janzen won a maxmillions prize of $1 million from the Friday, Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley couple treating family to Disney trip after winning $1 million from Lotto Max

Eddie Gregory joined the Vancouver Giants team as the play-by-play broadcaster last month. (Rob Wilton,Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants broadcaster hooked on adrenaline, emotion of the games

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunney’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Langley is home to more immigrants and new Canadians: census data