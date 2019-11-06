Langley curler was victim of Harrison Lake crash

Two people were killed and one seriously injured when a vehicle plunged into Harrison Lake. The vehicle was found on Sunday, Nov.3, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

One of the people killed in a crash into Harrison Lake was a young Langley curler, Josh Desrosiers.

“It is with great sadness we￼￼ grieve the loss of Josh Desrosiers,” said a post on the Langley Curling Centre Facebook page. “Taken too soon.”

Desrosiers was one of the two people killed when an SUV veered into Harrison Lake sometime late Saturday or early Sunday on Nov. 2 or 3. Agassiz RCMP were alerted at about 10 a.m. on Sunday.

One of the three occupants of the SUV was outside of the vehicle when police and search and rescue teams arrived, and he was airlifted to hospital.

The crash happened around the 14 kilometre marker of the Harrison East Forest Service Road, about 160 kilometres east of Vancouver, near a popular campsite.

In 2014, Desrosiers was a member of the Tardi rink that qualified for the B.C. Winter Games.

His fellow curlers left messages of condolence and support for the family on the Langley Curling Centre Facebook page.

“Josh was a pleasure to be around,” wrote Wayne Moore. “I had the privilege to coach him, play against him and I have to say his easy going happy demeanour will be missed.”

READ MORE: Two killed when SUV veers into Harrison Lake