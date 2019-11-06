Two people were killed and one seriously injured when a vehicle plunged into Harrison Lake. The vehicle was found on Sunday, Nov.3, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Langley curler was victim of Harrison Lake crash

Josh Desrosiers curled with the Tardi rink in 2014

One of the people killed in a crash into Harrison Lake was a young Langley curler, Josh Desrosiers.

“It is with great sadness we￼￼ grieve the loss of Josh Desrosiers,” said a post on the Langley Curling Centre Facebook page. “Taken too soon.”

Desrosiers was one of the two people killed when an SUV veered into Harrison Lake sometime late Saturday or early Sunday on Nov. 2 or 3. Agassiz RCMP were alerted at about 10 a.m. on Sunday.

One of the three occupants of the SUV was outside of the vehicle when police and search and rescue teams arrived, and he was airlifted to hospital.

The crash happened around the 14 kilometre marker of the Harrison East Forest Service Road, about 160 kilometres east of Vancouver, near a popular campsite.

In 2014, Desrosiers was a member of the Tardi rink that qualified for the B.C. Winter Games.

His fellow curlers left messages of condolence and support for the family on the Langley Curling Centre Facebook page.

“Josh was a pleasure to be around,” wrote Wayne Moore. “I had the privilege to coach him, play against him and I have to say his easy going happy demeanour will be missed.”

READ MORE: Two killed when SUV veers into Harrison Lake

Previous story
Lower Mainland gas prices could see 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says
Next story
Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

Just Posted

Langley curler was victim of Harrison Lake crash

Josh Desrosiers curled with the Tardi rink in 2014

Aldergrove cadets march on BC Place at half-time for veterans

Army and naval cadets show at BC Lions’ half-time salute to the veterans on Nov. 2

Snow plow rodeo trains Langley drivers for winter weather

Drivers had to do everything from park a big truck to push a soccer ball

VIDEO: 36 memorial trees ‘hiding in plain sight’ around Langley

Brian Croft is searching for information to locate symbolic maples honouring fallen soldiers

No bail for alleged carjacking jewelry store robber

A judge turned down a request to release a man accused of a crime spree, awaiting trial

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

Lower Mainland gas prices could see 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says

This would mark the biggest price drop in a single day in the past decade in the region

Man who killed wife in Mission in 2002 seeks earlier parole eligibility

Jamie Kokotailo received life sentence for stabbing wife multiple times

Air quality advisory ends for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Fine particulate matter levels have decreased

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Most Read