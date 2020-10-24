LANGLEY EAST riding: election results coming in

Megan Dykeman of the NDP is leading Margaret Kunst of the BC Liberal Party by 930 votes in Langley East.
Dykeman won 7,671 out of 19,565 votes (39.21 per cent) with 101 of 111 polls reporting.
Margaret Kunst of the BC Liberal Party won 6,741 votes (34.45 per cent). Ryan Warawa of the Conservative party won 2,493 votes (12.74 per cent). Cheryl Wiens of the Green party won 2,305 votes (11.78 per cent). Alex Joehl of the Libertarian party won 185 votes (0.95 per cent). Tara Reeve, an Independent, won 170 votes (0.87 per cent).
As of 11:02 p.m., The Canadian Press is projecting the BC NDP has won a majority government. The party has won or is leading in 55 of 87 seats. The BC Liberal Party has won or is leading in 29, and the BC Green Party has won or is leading in three seats.
As of Oct. 23, 11,799 vote-by-mail packages had been issued to registered voters in the riding. There are a total of 46,480 registered voters in Langley East.
Provincewide, 724,279 mail-in ballots have been sent out, and there are 3,485,858 registered voters.
Mail-in ballots will be counted by hand, starting in 13 days.
FINAL RESULTS DELAYED
Due to the ongoing pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before.
Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, when those mail-in ballots are counted.
This means that tonight’s election results may change.
An estimated 11,799 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Langley riding. There are a little more than 52,882 registered voters in the region.
Across B.C., a total of 478,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.
There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.
Here is where you can find vote-by-mail numbers and registered voter numbers by riding:
https://elections.bc.ca/docs/2020-vote-by-mail-statistics.pdf
