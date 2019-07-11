Langley elementary summer school closed after false alarm gas leak

Summer school will be back in session on Friday

Langley’s R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary was closed down Thursday as summer classes were disrupted by what was thought to be a gas leak.

On Thursday, students arriving for summer classes at R.C. Garnett were turned away “out of an abundance of caution” according to a letter sent to parents by Adam Woelders, the school’s principal.

There had been reports of a propane-like smell in the school and Township firefighters, BC Ambulance paramedics, and school district maintenance staff all arrived at the scene.

“It was confirmed that the odour was due to a propane tank being removed outside of the building,” said Woelders’ letter. “At no point were staff or students in danger.”

Students who had already been dropped off before the incident were being cared for by staff on site, and parents were asked to come and retrieve them for the day around mid-morning.

The summer classes were to resume Friday as normal.