Langley elementary summer school closed after false alarm gas leak

Summer school will be back in session on Friday

Langley’s R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary was closed down Thursday as summer classes were disrupted by what was thought to be a gas leak.

On Thursday, students arriving for summer classes at R.C. Garnett were turned away “out of an abundance of caution” according to a letter sent to parents by Adam Woelders, the school’s principal.

There had been reports of a propane-like smell in the school and Township firefighters, BC Ambulance paramedics, and school district maintenance staff all arrived at the scene.

“It was confirmed that the odour was due to a propane tank being removed outside of the building,” said Woelders’ letter. “At no point were staff or students in danger.”

Students who had already been dropped off before the incident were being cared for by staff on site, and parents were asked to come and retrieve them for the day around mid-morning.

The summer classes were to resume Friday as normal.

Previous story
BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria bylaw case

Just Posted

Langley elementary summer school closed after false alarm gas leak

Summer school will be back in session on Friday

Fast draw at the fair will never be the same

Mark Warawa will be honoured with guns pointed ‘high into the heavens’

Aldergrove’s last remaining pawn shop shuttered

Verhoef family owners will auction off what’s left with the help of the Mad Picker

Langley Senior A Thunder frustrate Shamrocks at the LEC

A tight race for the playoffs means every game counts

Fire destroys home on multi-million dollar Langley property

The $17 million lot is one of Langley’s most expensive according to BC Assessment

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Officer assault, shooting at Downtown Eastside park spark concerns by police

There were 92 emergency calls for police response to the park in June, compared to 56 in 2019

Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

The vandalism is being treated as a hate crime

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria bylaw case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Most Read