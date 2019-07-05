Alanah Fuduric and her five-month-old daughter Charlie, and Alanah’s mom Cathy Fichter on the site where they plan to place a modular home for Cathy and her husband to live close to the rest of the family. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley family caught in ALR rule change now relieved at government reprieve

Families can again bring relatives into modular homes on ALR land – for now

A Langley family whose plans to bring three generations together on one rural property were derailed by changed regulations are getting things back on track this week.

Cathy and Brian Fichter are now getting ready again to move a modular home onto the five-acre farm property they bought with their daughter and son in law last year.

“The permit is being issued today to begin site prep,” Cathy told the Langley Advance Times. “This will take about a month, but at least there is an end in sight.”

The retired couple in their 60s decided to move closer to their daughter Alannah Fuduric and her husband Ryan, particularly after Brian was diagnosed with Parkinsons.

The family decided the best option was to pool their money to buy a small farm in South Langley. The Fuduric’s six children would each have their own room, and the Fichters could install a modular home just across the garden.

The family closed on the property on Feb. 26 this year. They didn’t realize that their time had just run out to add a modular home to the lot under Bill 52’s changes to Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) rules.

“We were four days short of the Feb. 22 [deadline],” said Cathy.

If they had known the rule change was coming, they easily could have expedited the process, but the Fichters say they were caught off guard.

Before Bill 52, the Township could issue permits for second dwellings based on a number of set criteria – if a farm had so many horses, so many dairy cattle, so many pigs, it could automatically qualify for a second dwelling, based on the idea that the farm would need more people.

The change meant all secondary dwellings had to be approved by the ALC.

After stories like that of the Fichters began coming to light, B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham suggested the rules would be eased.

On Thursday, July 4, she announced a one-year “grandfathering period” for manufactured homes to be occupied by farmers’ immediate family members.

“We understand that some have been caught in the transition,” Popham said in a statement. “We’ve listened and have given people a bit more time to get their permits in place.”

The Fichters are just glad they can now realize their plan to live as one family.

“Relieved doesn’t begin to describe how I fell,” said Cathy. “I actually slept last night!”

READ MORE: Langley family in limbo as ALR rule change means no second home for grandparents

READ MORE: Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Previous story
West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

Just Posted

Langley family caught in ALR rule change now relieved at government reprieve

Families can again bring relatives into modular homes on ALR land – for now

Community bids adieu to Mark Warawa

A celebration of life is set for the late MP at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at CLA church in Langley

LETTER: Thanks to Korean immigrants who picked Langley for new home

Letter writer Jeff Laurie lauds a community volunteer who helps keep Langley clean

Langley Thunder top Adanacs in WLA action

Next up: Thunder host the Victoria Shamrocks on Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m.

‘Balanced’ Langley housing market sees prices fall as sales stall

Sales and listings are down from recent years

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Vancouver to get 2,300 more daycare spots, but 17,000 spaces needed

Horgan says election promise of $10-a-day care being tested at 53 facilities across B.C.

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Science World celebrates LGBT in science, technology fields

A 2013 survey found more than 40 per cent of LGBTQ people working STEM fields had not come out

Most Read