Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market is set to open its 2021 season on Saturday, April 10. The market will run weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 18. Meanwhile, the Langley Community Farmers’ Market is returning this season at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum on June 16. This market will operate weekly on Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 1. (Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market Facebook)

Langley farmers’ markets ready to welcome 2021 season

COVID-19 health protocols will be in effect

Farmers’ markets are returning to Langley this season.

After a brief hiatus in 2020 the Langley Community Farmers Market is resuming, but this time in a new location.

The market had been a regular weekly feature in the courtyard of Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University before the non-profit’s board of directors announced it would be taking a pause after what they called a disappointing 2019 season.

Now the market is re-opening at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum (21559 Fraser Hwy.).

“Over the last year we’ve been trying to reinvent the Langley Community Farmers’ Market; at the end of the 2019 season it was starting to need a refresh,” said Melanie MacInnes, co-chair of the board.

The market will be held on Wednesdays beginning June 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. It will run until Sept. 1.

Organizers hope to host up to 35 vendors.

“We’re looking for lots of fresh produce, baked goods, bread, jam, alcohol, [and] coffee,” MacInnes said, noting the list is not exclusive.

Vendors interested in applying can write to info@lcfm.ca.

MacInnes said she also welcomes “any thoughts and ideas” about the market, and the group is also in search of volunteers.

“We’re just excited to welcome everyone back,” she said.

Farmers markets were deemed an essential service last year, but the British Columbia government put restrictions in place that excluded artisans and florists from in-person sales.

Earlier this month the province announced they will once again be allowed to sell at farmers’ markets, as they lifted restrictions that were in place preventing them from attending.

“We can start to get back to a more of a market-type setting, of course under the COVID restrictions,” MacInnes said about the announcement.

The news means artisans will also be returning to the Fort Langley Village Farmers Market.

The market in Fort Langley will open April 10, operating Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 18.

“We normally go from May to October, but everybody asked us to extend,” said Malcolm Weatherston, manager of the market.

He estimates the community-affair will feature upwards of 45 vendors.

The market will feature fresh farm foods and locally prepared foods, like fresh baked bread, desserts, pies, cookies, and jams, as well as pickles, local honey, craft beers, wines, and spirits.

“We only sell what is made, produced, [or] baked in British Columbia,” Weatherston noted. “We don’t allow any products from outside, only local.”

Vendors interested in selling at the Fort Langley market are invited to write to info@fortlangleyvillagefarmersmarket.org.

In some instances vendors will offer an option to purchase their goods online ahead of a weekly market.

“If you’re looking for fresh bread, you’ll be able to order it online and pick it up on a Saturday,” Weatherston explained.

Farmers’ markets are categorized as an essential service by the province and they are regulated by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets and vendors. Organizers and visitors will be required to comply with COVID-19 public health restrictions, including the wearing of face masks.

Both markets are also participating in the nutrition coupon program to provide farmers’ market coupons to lower-income families, pregnant women and seniors.

“We provide an essential service and we’re happy to do so,” said Weatherston.

For more information about the markets visit fortlangleyvillagefarmersmarket.org or lcfm.ca.

