Langley groups receive funds for work on education, animal welfare, invasive plants and restorative justice

Provincial funds totalling $160,000 announced for six local organizations

Local animal welfare, cultural, and environmental groups are receiving provincial grants totalling $160,000.

The groups will share funds from the Community Gaming Grants program for environmental and public safety initiatives.

“Community Gaming Grants support organizations that make Langley a better place to live,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “Organizations like Langley Environmental Partners Society and the Fraser Region Community Justice Initiatives Association provide vital services to our community and I’m glad these grants will help them continue their good work.”

In Langley, the following community organizations are receiving funding for public safety work, which can include restorative justice, firefighting, search and rescue, emergency preparedness and community safety.

• Africa-Canada Education Foundation: $2,500. The foundation is a British Columbia registered non-profit organization mandated to support educational provision of scholarships, educational materials, and other resources for students in rural communities of Africa. ACEF also supports under-served and marginalized African-Canadian, new immigrant and refugee students in Canada.

• Fraser Region Community Justice Initiatives Association: $30,000. The community-based non-profit society offers programs in such things as conflict resolution and restorative justice.

The following local organizations are receiving funding for environmental initiatives, such as animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs:

• Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association: $5,000. The non-profit society works to protect, preserve and enhance natural areas, namely the Derby Reach and Brae Island Regional Parks of North Langley.

• Langley Environmental Partners Society: $20,000. The society uses several means (education, programs, partnerships, and more) to promote the protection of natural spaces.

• Canadian Animal Rescue & Extended Shelter Society: $32,000. The no-kill CARES cat shelter is located in Milner and finds homes for abandoned and unwanted cats. If no homes can be found, CARES looks after the animal for the rest of its life.

• Langley Animal Protection Society: $70,000. LAPS is contracted to provide animal control services in Langley Township and City, but does not receive municipal funds for the animal shelter it operates for lost, unwanted and abandoned pets.

“Joining a community organization is a great way to help keep Langley safe, connected, and fun,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley. “These grants will help make sure deserving not-for-profits in Langley can continue and expand the great work they do.”

More than $12 million in new funding for public safety and environment programs will support 281 non-profit organizations throughout the province.

Six local groups will receive funds from the provincial government. (Langley Advance Times graphic)
