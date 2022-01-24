Langley grows, Vancouver shrinks

Both City and Township saw a significant jump in population in 2021

The population of Langley has swelled by more than 16,000 people in the last five years, according to the latest population estimates from Statistics Canada.

The population of Langley Township was 137,399 people as of 2021, while Langley City reached a population of 28,957, bringing the total population of the Langleys to 166,356 people.

Langley Township added 14,635 people over the five years from 2016 to 2021, while Langley City added 1,874.

Compare that to 2016, when the population was under 150,000.

Langley as a whole grew slightly faster than its neighbour to the east. In 2016, Abbotsford’s population was 151,540, and in 2021 it was 165,070.

The speed of population growth appears to have jumped between 2020 and 2021 for both City and Township.

Langley Township added 3,862 new residents in the year from 2020 to 2021. The year before that, it added just 2,085.

Langley City added 840 people from 2020 to 2021, while it increased by just 323 the year before that.

The sharp increases coincide with the red-hot real estate market that began in mid-2020 and lasted through all of 2021, as people furiously bought up property in the outer suburbs of Vancouver, including Langley, Surrey, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack.

A combination of low interest rates and a desire for more room among people working from home has been blamed for a steady flow of people to the Fraser Valley.

Another sign of this move from the urbanized core areas to the less-urbanized suburbs is that Vancouver actually lost some population over the last year.

The City of Vancouver hit 700,015 people in 2020, but by 2021 it had fallen back to 693,235.

Municipalities closer to Vancouver had slower growth, with Burnaby rising from 258,145 to 250,918, and Richmond from 215,393 to 216,280.

Surrey, meanwhile, rose from 601,640 people in 2020 to 614,646 last year.

Statistics Canada releases new population estimates annually. A full release of the 2021 census population data is expected in February.

