A construction worker unloads lumber at a Langley City construction site. Black Press photo

Langley housing market outperforms Lower Mainland, new study shows

Royal LePage House Price Survey shows area had highest year-over-year prices increases

A new survey shows that while house price hikes in Greater Vancouver have slowed considerably, the Langley area is outperforming most of the region.

According to the Royal LePage House Price Survey released Friday, aggregate home prices in Greater Vancouver increased 2.1 per cent in the fourth quarter to $1,274,831, compared to the same period last year.

Langley’s aggregate home price witnessed one of the highest increases of any region within Greater Vancouver, rising 2.4 per cent year-over-year to $1,015,021.

There are higher inventory levels and less transactions in the housing market, said Randy Ryalls, general manager of Royal LePage Sterling Realty, with “a significant reduction in the number of sales across all housing types.”

Condominiums increased 4.6 per cent to $680,991. Meanwhile, the median price of a two-storey home grew at a moderate pace, rising 2.9 per cent to $1,599,785. However, the median price of a bungalow decreased 1.4 per cent to $1,402,002.

“While the condo market is showing balance, in contrast, sales activity within the detached housing market has slowed down considerably and is firmly in a buyer’s market,” Ryalls said.

He said tighter mortgage qualifying regulations “have severely attenuated the purchasing power of interested buyers.”

READ MORE: Housing prices stall in Langley’s year-end numbers

A report by BC Assessment showed that as of July 1, 2018, residential, business, and light industrial property in the Township was all up.

In Langley Township, detached housing values rose by six percent, hitting $972,000 average assessed value. Overall housing values, including condos and townhomes, were up 8.17 per cent.

Langley City single-family-home values rose seven per cent, to $862,000 in 2018. The overall residential increase was 14.39 per cent in the City.

That’s actually a slowdown from the assessments released last year when residential values overall had increased in Langley Township by 17.29 per cent.

“The majority of residential home owners within the Fraser Valley can expect a modest change compared to last year’s assessment,” said Fraser Valley deputy assessor Brian Smith.

“As of July 1, we continued to see strong market activity in the strata residential market throughout the region, where as the single family residential market was relatively stable.”

Previous story
Former WHL team captain sues Canadian hockey leagues over head trauma

Just Posted

Giants acquire defenceman Nicholas Draffin

Will play against Kamloops Saturday and Victoria Sunday at the Langley Events Centre.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University student association backs pipeline protesters

Indigenous students from Langley, Cloverdale, Surrey and Richmond campuses to meet

Langley housing market outperforms Lower Mainland, new study shows

Royal LePage House Price Survey shows area had highest year-over-year prices increases

Spartans score in overtime to defeat Mariners

Langley hockey team improves first-place standing

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take silver at Acura Winter Classic

Team of mostly Langley players leads BC Hockey League standings

Teen refugee fleeing Saudi Arabia arrives in Toronto

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, 18, landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning

Former WHL team captain sues Canadian hockey leagues over head trauma

James McEwan filed a lawsuit claiming teams were not informed about the risks of brain injury

‘Sour outage’ beer commemorates B.C.’s big power outage

Riot Brewery in Chemainus finds a unique way to make the powerful wind storm memorable

‘We’re ruined by this’: B.C. tenants forced to leave closing trailer park

With vacancy low and affordable housing hard to come by tenants have nowhere to go

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

More details released in Vancouver gang shooting that killed 15-year-old bystander

Alfred Wong and his family were driving home when gunfire rang out and he was hit by a stray bullet

Teen gets life for 19-year-old’s swarming death in Whistler

Prosecutors say up to 15 people swarmed Luka Gordic in a planned attack in 2015

B.C. parents get conditional discharge in assault of child-luring suspect

Couple and family friend were alleged to have captured a man who planned to have sex with daughter

VIDEO: Thousands drawn to industry day at Vancouver cannabis expo

The 2019 Lift Co. Cannabis Expo is this weekend at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Most Read