Margaret Kunst is running for the BC Liberals in Langley East. (special to the Langley Advance TImes)

Langley East Liberal candidate Margaret Kunst will be answering questions as part of a “get to know your candidate” event on Facebook tonight, Monday, Sept. 28.

Kunst and Port Moody-Coquitlam candidate James Robertson will join BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on the Facebook event, which can be found on www.facebook.com/bcliberals.

The live conversation is set to start at 7 p.m.

Kunst is currently a Langley Township councillor.

